Max Homa Reacts as LPGA Veteran Predicts About His PGA Tour Career Amid Dropped Form

Max Homa and Rickie Fowler‘s latest advertisement with Puma sees the “unhinged” side of the former, as many netizens described it. He’s seen indulging in baby goat yoga and getting a session of Tibetan singing bowl sound meditation to prepare for 2026. His unique methods prompted an ex-LPGA Tour star to make a bold prediction for Homa’s season.

Responding to Puma’s advertisement, Jane Park commented, “Not the PPASSE guy!!! Max is gonna win at least 1 major this year 🔥 @rubystar330.” And Homa acknowledged her confidence in him with a like.

It has been a while since Homa has won anything on the course. His last title win came in 2023 as he beat Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, & Co. for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Since then, the 35-year-old has seen a huge dip in form.

However, he got a few promising results in his favor in the second half of 2025. He received a lot of support to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs back in July. Homa also got a T9 finish in the Bank of Utah Championship to end the season. So he does seem to have regained some form as he makes his debut in the 2026 American Express.

For anyone wondering, the ppase guy is a golf instructor from the Ppase Golf Studio in Seoul, South Korea. He trains golfers for a unique core exercise that helps them deliver powerful swings. And @rubystar330 is their Instagram handle. Homa was seen practicing his methods in the Puma advert.

That said, indulging in unique exercises is not the only way he has been preparing for the 2026 season. Homa has also been leading his team in TGL in Tiger Woods‘ absence.

Max Homa is regaining his confidence through virtual golf

While the official PGA Tour calendar began last week, TGL’s second season had already started in late December 2025. And so far, Max Homa and the Jupiter Links Golf Club have played two matches so far.

Both matches have seen Homa play a vital role in helping his team gain points. He earned two points each against the New York Golf Club and the Los Angeles Golf Club. Jupiter Links hasn’t been able to cultivate a win out of Homa’s efforts. But considering that he has helped them gain four of the seven points they have earned does show how well he is performing.

Homa’s first appearance of the season will be at the Pete Dye Stadium Course. He will be returning to the American Express for the first time since 2021. It will be interesting to see if he can use his good run of form to his advantage and get a promising result to kick off the season.