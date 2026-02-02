Max Homa’s Disclosed Private Chat Puts PGA Tour in Hot Seat Over Canceled 70-Year-Old Tradition

Jay Monahan & Co. ended the 77-year-old tradition of Monday qualifiers during the FedEx Cup this season. That had left the fans livid, as they expressed their frustration about the PGA Tour closing the doors on stars to make it into the event. The official Monday Q Info account shared some success stories of big names that made it into the event through the WM Open Monday qualifiers. And Max Homa was one of them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The tweet read, “Tom Watson. Charlie Sifford. Tom Weiskopf. Miller Barber. Moe Norman. Robert Maltbie. Andy Bean. Peter Jacobsen. Paul Azinger. Phil Mickelson. Bo Van Pelt. Gary Woodland. Max Homa. Nick Hardy. All of these players Monday Q’d for the WM Open. Today for the first time in 70 years there won’t be a Monday Q.”

As you can see, a number of popular golfers have made it into the Waste Management Open through the Monday qualifiers. Among them are Homa, Phil Mickelson, and Tom Watson. Monday Q Info also shared a conversation they had with the 35-year-old after he had made it into the event for the first.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another tweet, they revealed, “When they tell you Mondays don’t matter: In 2019 Max Homa had made one of seven cuts (a T60) to start the season. He went to the WM Monday Q Monday Q, shot -7, and got thru a 3 for 2 playoff. That week he finished T26 that week. The next week he went to Pebble and finished T10. Seven events later at the Wells Fargo he earned his first win. Since that WM Monday Homa has 6 wins and made around $28 million.”

Homa’s rookie season on the Tour was in 2014. However, it wasn’t until 2019 that he actually started winning events. He had missed six straight cuts prior to the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. However, the six-time PGA Tour champion turned his fortune around once he received the right opportunity.

They had also shared their chat with Homa during this period in which he confessed, “I had been playing awesome and things weren’t clicking for whatever reason. It was great to finally see some success when it mattered.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That changed the trajectory of his career as he went on to win six titles after that. Homa also delivered strong performances in the majors only after he had gained the confidence to win. He got a T10 in the Open in 2023 and a T3 in the Masters Tournament in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The internet had some interesting reactions, looking at the list and the interaction. Let’s see what the fans had to say.

Netizens crave Monday qualifiers as much as Max Homa appreciated it

Watching the glorious list of veteran golfers who made the field through Monday qualifiers and Max Homa’s conversation really got the fans intrigued. And they shared their honest take on the PGA Tour’s decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the fans said, “Why Mondays Matter,” in response to the Monday Q Info sharing their conversation with Homa.

Homa may not have reached the goals many hoped he would have. But he is still one of the most established players in recent years. For him to experience sleeping on a friend’s couch and yearning for the opportunity to play in Monday qualifiers shows how important they are to your professionals. The PGA Tour might miss out on such big names from this season onwards.

There is someone who believes that Monahan & Co. pulled the plugs on the qualifiers purposely, as they wrote, “The last thing they want is young talent overtaking has beens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They seem to suggest that by restricting access to unknown pros through qualifiers, they allow the established players to continue winning titles. Unfortunately, if the PGA Tour continues to limit the opportunities, then it would essentially do that itself.

There are a few still confused about why it was cancelled. A fan asked, “Sorry why won’t there be one?” Another questioned, “Asking because I have 0 idea, is this because the tour feels the fields are already very strong and don’t need more players?”

Even the internet is perplexed about why the PGA Tour is trying to close the door on new golfers. Even Lucas Glover complained about the PGA Tour decreasing the field size instead of opening more doors like the biggest leagues in other sports do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, a fan called out the PGA Tour as they stated, “The irony is the PGA Tour still calls it the WM Phoenix ‘Open’.”

By definition, the concept of an open was designed to allow players join the field through pre-qualifying events. If the PGA Tour were planning to change the regulations for 2026, then they could have also changed the name of the event as well.