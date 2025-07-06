Max Homa Sends Clear Message to Golf Media Amid Pressure to End 890 Days Winless Streak

It has been 889 days since Max Homa last won a PGA Tour event. Since then, he has had 13 top-10 finishes. His biggest one was certainly the third place in the 2024 Masters Tournament, with the runner-up in the 2023 Genesis Invitational also being a prominent finish. However, Homa has yet to capitalize on that and add a 7th title to his trophy cabinet. For that, he has faced a lot of criticism from his followers. However, they might soon start singing his praises again as he has placed himself in a promising position.

After 54 holes, the beloved Burbank star sits tied at second, 1 stroke off the top at TPC Deere Run. He is only 18 holes away from ending his winless streak. Homa’s form on Sunday will determine if he can find his rhythm just in time for the last major of the year, the 2025 Open Championship. After the conclusion of the round, the reporters wanted to know how he is planning to process and prepare for the final round of the John Deere Classic.

However, Homa didn’t want to give anything for the media to chew on. He simply responded with, “I let you guys process it. I’m just going to eat, sleep, wake up, and get ready to play a good round the golf.” The plan is simple for him: stick to his game on the course. Anything else is irrelevant as it only creates more complications than necessary going into the final round of an important event. But the reporters were not done with him. They tried to dig deeper into his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You said last night that if you crash and burn on the weekend, you’re still leaving here feeling good about the progress you made. Do your expectations change now that you’re in contention?” This is an interesting query considering that Homa was still in contention after the second round, as he had finished at T2 after 36 holes as well. In fact, he has been consistently ranked in 2nd place on the leaderboard for all three rounds. The 6-time PGA Tour champ replied, “No. I believe in myself wholeheartedly. I don’t expect a whole lot from myself. I’m just going to go be myself tomorrow.”

AD

Being one of the more accomplished golfers at the top of the leaderboard right now with 6 PGA Tour wins, Max Homa is confident in his abilities to beat the field on Sunday. Why wouldn’t he be? He has been incredibly consistent across all three days so far and is in great form at the TPC Deere Run. Homa knows that he is in the perfect position to win the tournament on Sunday. All his previous 6 wins have come after he finished 54-holes in 2nd place or lower. He is certainly a favorite to win the 2025 John Deere Classic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having said that, let’s review his performance so far to anticipate what we can expect to see from him in the final round.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Max Homa’s chasing the Deere

Max Homa nearly had the perfect start to the 2025 John Deere Classic after an 8-under 63 in the first round. He was flawless throughout the day and only scored a bogey on the 9th hole, which was his 18th for the day. The 34-year-old finished second due to that one error and has maintained that position since. On Friday, he had 2 bogeys to his name while scoring 5 birdies. That helped him get a 3-under par for the round and pushed him to an 11-under going into the weekend. A few hours ago, Homa finished another excellent round with just 1 bogey and 4 birdies, making another -3. His 14-under 199 places him only 1 stroke behind Davis Thompson as they prepare for a final-round faceoff.

Overall, Homa was excellent off the tee. He also hit a 354-yard drive in the second round to clear the trees and find the fairway in one of the par-5s. The Californian has gained quite a few strokes with his driver, and it has also helped him reach the greens in regulation. In fact, Max Homa’s GIR average is 81.48% across all three rounds. He has also been excellent at putting, which has given him a great advantage. If the Californian continues to play this way, then he will undoubtedly be a favorite to win the 2025 John Deere Classic and end his winless streak.