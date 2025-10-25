Max Homa Takes Another Extreme Measure in Desperation to Regain Form Amid Ankle Injury

Who’s helping Max Homa with his swing this time around? Only a few hours ago, the 34-year-old admitted that he sustained an injury to his ankle during the second round of the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship. But instead of pushing him back, it turned into his strength as he labored through a bogey-free 5-under 66 in the second round. After that excellent effort, Homa is aiming to make a run for the top of the table, and he has a new swing coach to guide him through it.

A year ago, Max split up with Mark Blackburn and hired John Scott Rattan to assist him with his swing. However, after the Baycurrent Classic, reports confirmed that the duo had split up. And as per visuals from the Black Desert Resort, Blackburn was seen training Homa during practice rounds. When the swing coach was asked if they had started working together again, he simply said, “No comments.” This suggested that they might still be testing whether their partnership will work out or if Homa needs to look for someone else.

Coming back to his split with Rattan, it seems that they separated on good terms. The swing coach also dropped an email to Golfweek, saying, “Working with Max has been a privilege. He’s made great progress, and I’m proud of the work we did together. These relationships evolve over time, and it feels like the right moment for him to take the next step. I’ve got a lot of respect for Max and will always be pulling for him.”

It seems that whatever goal Homa & Rattan had set out to achieve together has been accomplished. And after reaching that point, they mutually decided to part ways as the 34-year-old looks to “evolve” to the next stage of his game. Whether it will be with Mark Blackburn or any other coach is yet to be confirmed. For now, the way Homa is playing, it seems that his reunion with his former swing coach has certainly helped his game.

With that said, what does Max Homa need to do to beat the odds and win in Utah? Let’s look at where he stands in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

Can Max Homa break his winless streak in Utah after changing his swing coach?

Bringing in a new swing coach seems to be doing wonders for Max Homa. While he was progressing well, working with John Scott Rattan, reuniting with Mark Blackburn has helped him become more consistent again. The 34-year-old boasted an impressive 89.29% driving accuracy in the two rounds he has played so far. He also reached greens in regulation 77.78% of the time. For comparison, his driving accuracy this season was 58.73%, while GIR has been 65.46%.

After 36 holes, he is only 4 strokes off the top of the leaderboard. If Max Homa manages to continue his sublime form, then he should be able to push for a top-place finish. In fact, with half the tournament to go, he might even turn things around and win the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship and end his two-year winless streak.