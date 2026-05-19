‘McIlroy Is Absolutely Correct’: Greg Norman Sounds Alarm on Modern Changes Ruining Historic Courses

Never thought we would see this day, but hey! We have. Everyone knows Greg Norman is not the biggest fan of Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman has always been one of his biggest critics. They often had conflicting opinions about what’s good for the sport. However, Norman seems to have softened his stance on his adversary now that he is not associated with LIV Golf anymore.

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When he was asked about how various courses are being modified to be more accessible, Norman told Sports Business Journal, “Rory McIlroy is absolutely correct in saying that when traditional courses remove large numbers of trees, strategy off the tee becomes far less relevant. As a former player, golf course architect, and lifelong admirer of traditional shot-making golf courses, I believe the widespread practice of stripping away magnificent specimen trees during renovations of these iconic venues must stop.”

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The question was raised after everyone witnessed how the Aronimink Golf Club played out against the best golfers in the world. That left a positive impression on Norman, who was happy to see the course defend itself and challenge the creativity of the players. Even though they had cut down the trees, the greens at the venue still offered a huge challenge.

Even the likes of Scottie Scheffler failed to break through the barrier set up by the course officials. And sinking in the tough pin locations was another challenge altogether after reaching the green. McIlroy had also complained about the venue, about how challenging the Aronimink Golf Club setup was. Jon Rahm had also discussed that he found the pin locations on the Pennsylvanian course to be quite exciting tests.

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However, Norman believes that relying solely on the greens shouldn’t become a blueprint for modern golf courses. The players need to be challenged with their drivers and wedges as well for the sport to remain exciting.

Imago Ireland s Rory McIlroy during the day 3 of the 2026 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 11, 2026. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_326672035

These three took on the challenge of the Aronimink Golf Club and got close to success. But one of Norman’s former star players didn’t enjoy the same fate.

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Greg Norman’s former star talent and Rory McIlroy’s rival suffers the wrath of Aronimink

Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy saw the challenge of the Aronimink Golf Club. But they weren’t afraid to take it head-on and come out fighting on the other side. But another big name in the golf world didn’t enjoy the same fortune.

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Bryson DeChambeau also had the same complaint about the venue as the other three. But unlike his peers, the Crushers GC captain was far more dissatisfied with the setup, and it showed in his game.

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DeChambeau shot 7-over par in the first two rounds of the event. The LIV Golf pro couldn’t make the cutline and ended up being one of the most shocking players to miss the weekend rounds.

In even tougher conditions suggested by Greg Norman, maybe DeChambeau will continue to face difficulties making the cut. So, will it be a good idea to not have some golf courses that are suitable for long-range hitters, while others that short-range creative golfers can dominate?