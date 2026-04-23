Medical Cart Called as Brooks Koepka Seriously Injures Spectator at Zurich Classic

Teaming up with Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka had just started the first round of the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Minutes into the tournament, he was looking to find the fairway on the par-5 2nd hole. But the five-time major winner’s ball instead crashed into a spectator, causing a possible injury.

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As Brett Martel of Associated Press tweeted, “Brooks Koepka’s tee shot on the par-5 2nd hole hit this woman’s lower leg. A bit of a welt but she appears fine. They’re sending the EMS cart anyway. It’s the opening round of the Zurich Classic at the TPC Louisiana.”

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The picture he attached to the tweet shows a woman sitting on the grass with a number of people surrounding her. She had a chair in front of her, and her left foot was raised, resting on it. There was no sign of Koepka or Lowry anywhere in the picture. But it can be assumed that they must have apologized to her before moving on.

As confirmed, the injury was not as severe as she appeared fine in general. However, the officials did call for the EMS cart to avoid any complications. After all, the report did state that she had a bit of a bruise on her leg where the ball hit her.

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This isn’t the first time Koepka’s ball has slipped into uncharted territory. Back in 2018, he was involved in another incident where a fan was seriously injured. After missing the fairway, his ball directly hit a fan’s eye. 49-year-old Corine Remande suffered a right-eye socket fracture. Four years after the incident, Koepka revealed that he still regretted causing the injury. We wonder if he will feel the same about today’s incident as well.

That said, Koepka and Lowry have other things in mind right now.

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Brooks Koepka aims to finally claim his first victory since his PGA Tour return

Stakes are high for Brooks Koepka going into the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. It’s not just about winning the event and returning to form on the PGA Tour. He will earn huge exemptions that will justify his place in the Tour.

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If Koepka and Shane Lowry lift the title on Sunday, then the former will earn his way into PGA Tour events instead of receiving special exemptions. He will secure a two-year membership with the PGA Tour. Moreover, the 35-year-old will also qualify for the Signature events for the period.

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Hence, Koepka’s intentions going into TPC Louisiana should be quite clear. After playing 9 holes, he and Lowry are sitting at 5-under par on Thursday. With three and a half rounds to go, their current position of T36 shouldn’t bother them right now. But if they want to win, then Koepka and Lowry better catch up to the top of the leaderboard as soon as possible.