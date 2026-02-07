Medics Rush to Help at WM Phoenix Open After Golf Fan Sustains Serious Injury

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s an errant golf ball! Fans at TPC Scottsdale, be aware. It may be the home to the biggest party in golf. But the WM Phoenix Open might also end up hurting a few who aren’t looking where the ball is heading. One of the fans has already paid the price for it, and he is being treated by the paramedics.

As tweeted by NUCLR GOLF, “🚨🤕🩸 #LOOK — A golf fan had to be treated by paramedics after getting hit in the head with a golf ball at the WMPO.”

They also attached a video which showed that the fan was bleeding from his forehead. He was sitting on the grass getting treated by the paramedics as a group of spectators surrounded him. A few of them had their cameras out as they were recording the incident and the severity of the injury.

Notably, the injury doesn’t seem to be as serious. Despite the bleeding, the supporter was seen casually smiling in the video while he was being treated. The paramedics also seem to be giving him some sort of liquid solution to help him with the recovery.

The medical personnel seemed to have the situation under control as they were actively attending to the fan. NUCLR GOLF or the PGA Tour hasn’t provided any further updates about the spectator’s health condition and so, we can only hope he is doing well.

That said, the 2026 WM Phoenix Open has already been packed with quite a few incidents over the first two rounds. Let’s look at what has caught the attention of the fans at TPC Scottsdale so far.

Incidents at the WM Phoenix Open 2026

Fans have witnessed some exhilarating action so far. After 64 consecutive cuts, they nearly saw the World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, skip the weekend rounds due to a poor display on Thursday. However, he recovered in the second round to make it through. However, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth didn’t have the same luck as they were some of the big names to miss the cut for the weekend.

That said, both Scheffler and Spieth didn’t have a smooth time at TPC Scottsdale in the first couple of rounds. Mr. Inevitable was seen losing his cool after he misjudged the power on his wedge shot on the 18th hole. That led to him nearly breaking his club in half.

Spieth didn’t act any differently when he hit a poor approach shot as well. His second shot on the par-4 1st hole landed 44 feet away from the cup. The three-time major winner had no intention of hitting it there. That was evident after he lashed out by swinging his club aggressively in the air, looking at where his ball was heading once he had made contact. He took a second baseball-like swing with his iron to completely release his frustration before walking towards the green.

It’s just fortunate that neither of those incidents led to a fan injury. Else, they would have needed a lot more than a paramedic on a cycle to clean up a wound.