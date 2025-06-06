Meet Cristobal Del Solar: Personal Life, Career, & More About PGA Tour Pro Revealed

The PGA Tour has a new star from Chile. Not to throw shade at anyone in particular, but Jay Monahan & Co. have found a gem in the rough. Cristobal Del Solar became a member of the PGA Tour in 2025 and has since tried to break through the ranks. He has played 15 PGA Tour events already, 2 of which came as a non-member in 2023 and 2024. Solar has shown glimpses of brilliance but is yet to find consistency and form to be able to deliver on the American Tour.

Despite a lack of success, his moments of excellence have made the headlines on a few occasions. That has raised questions about the 31-year-old, as fans are eager to learn about his story. That’s what we’re here to share as we explore the life of Cristobal Del Solar on and off the course.

Humble beginnings of Cristobal Del Solar

Before he earned the moniker of ‘Mr. 57,’ Cristobal Del Solar was just another Chilean golfer looking to fulfill his dream of competing with the best. He was born on October 11, 1993, in the resort town of Viña del Mar in Chile. While he was not the most naturally gifted golfer as some of his peers, his parents instilled the traits in him from an early age. He was raised to work hard and always stay disciplined.

His hard work and efforts helped him attract a lot of attention when he was considering collegiate education. Out of the seven universities that approached him, Solar chose to study at the University of Florida. The university has hosted many PGA Tour pros like Billy Horschel, Alejandro Tosti, and Camilo Villegas. Just like them, the Chilean also found his footing and broke through the amateur rankings in Florida.

His experience in the Sunshine State was so positive that he ended up choosing it as his home. He moved into the town where some of the biggest names in golf reside, Jupiter. Interestingly, Solar was also able to persuade LIV Golf star and fellow Chilean pro, Joaquin Niemann, to play golf there at his home course, the Dye Preserve Golf Club. Being near the likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler, since they all live in Florida, would have also given him better exposure to the best golfers.

Apart from great networking opportunities, the 31-year-old also connected with his wife, Alexandra Del Solar, over there. The two got married around the end of October 2020. The two also have a daughter together named Penelope. She was born just a year ago in 2024.

Still quite young, Solar still has a lot of life to live and memories to create. We will be able to explore more about his life as he grows as a PGA Tour player. But how did he reach the goal of becoming a PGA Tour player? Let’s learn about the trajectory of his career.

Cristobal Del Solar is living the dream

Despite being a South American golfer, Cristobal Del Solar began his climb up the ladder from the PGA Tour Canada. During his brief stint there after getting his membership in 2017, the pro from Chile played 8 events and made 6 cuts. Despite making his debut on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica as an amateur in 2013, it took him 5 years to receive his card in the South American league in 2018. Unlike his time in Canada, Solar achieved a lot of success in Latin America as he won 4 tournaments in the 39 cuts he made. His last year in the Tour saw him capture the 2023 Neuquen Argentina Classic.

That win and another third-place finish in the same season guaranteed the Chilean access to the Korn Ferry Tour. That’s where he scored the lowest 18-hole total of 57-under par in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event, earning him the name ‘Mr. 57.’ After 34 cuts in total and 1 win in 2024, Cristobal progressed from the second-tier league and finally joined the PGA Tour in 2025. This season, he has played with the best golfers on the Tour, like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, in 13 PGA Tour events.

With every tournament, he seems to be gaining momentum and inching closer to his first big win in the big leagues.