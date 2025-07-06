Meet David Lipsky’s Parents, Aaron & Yon Suk Lipsky: PGA Tour Pro’s Family Life Explored

There aren’t many golfers in the world who would work so hard to fulfill their PGA Tour dream as David Lipsky. His journey to receiving a membership was filled with unimaginable obstacles that superstars like the Rory McIlroys or Luke Clantons of the world won’t understand. Lipsky had to fight for his place among the best, and since he has been here, he has tried to make the most of every opportunity he gets. In his 4 years on the PGA Tour, he has played 110 events and gotten 12 top-10 finishes. He deserves credit for being resilient all these years, a quality that he may have picked up in his childhood.

Speaking of his childhood, what was David Lipsky’s upbringing like? Let’s learn more about the Los Angeles citizen’s family life and the kind of environment he was raised in.

David Lipsky’s mixed roots got him the best of both worlds

David Lipsky was born on July 14, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. He was introduced to golf by his parents at the age of 10. His parents, Aaron and Yon Suk Lipsky, come from vastly different backgrounds as his father was of Jewish Eastern-European descent while his mother was Korean. That helped David grow up in a multicultural environment. His Korean heritage taught him patience and kindness, while his father’s culture gave him important lessons about perseverance. One thing that he might have picked up from both his parents is to never give up, and that is reflected in their life journey.

As Lipsky shared in an interview, his parents tried to give their son a better life by moving to the United States. However, it wasn’t as easy as he stated: “They emigrated into Mexico because they couldn’t get into the United States at the time.” That taught David an important life lesson as he, too, took the long path to the PGA Tour. Since he couldn’t find a direct pathway from his university to the Web.com Tour or the PGA Tour, he traveled the world before coming back to the United States.

Lipsky mentioned, “I probably have played in events sanctioned by almost every tour in the world. I played on every continent except Antarctica.” As per the Columbus Dispatch, the 36-year-old has played on the Asian Tour, the European Tour, in Africa, South America, and the Korn Ferry Tour, before joining the PGA Tour in 2022. Would he have had the unyielding will to go through those stages if he had been raised in a different environment? Guess we will never know.

However, David Lipsky has showcased his brilliance on every Tour he has played in. Let’s take a look at some of his feats around the world.

Lipsky traveled the world to find his place like his parents

Before joining the PGA Tour in 2022, David Lipsky already had a few wins under his belt from his journeys around the world. In the Asian Tour, Lipsky won the 2012 Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic. During his time in Europe, he bagged 2 wins in South Africa and Switzerland. The first one was the 2014 Omega European Masters, where he beat Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, and Tommy Fleetwood to capture the title. His second win was in the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Championship, where he beat major winners Ernie Els and Trevor Immelman to capture the title.

In the Korn Ferry Tour, the 36-year-old captured the 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons by dominating the field. He defeated Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, Kevin Roy, and Co. by 4 strokes, securing the title comfortably. Since 2022, David Lipsky has mostly played on the PGA Tour. He has 1 runner-up finish to his name in the 2024 Procore Championship. However, the Las Vegas local does have 3 more top-5 finishes, which shows that he is always getting close to winning a title on the PGA Tour as well. Hopefully, his perseverance pays off soon.