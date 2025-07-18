Meet Rickie Fowler’s Caddie, Ricky Romano: Personal Life, Relationship With PGA Tour Star & More

With Rickie Fowler searching for a win, every decision he makes on the course is vital. Whether it is picking the right club, understanding the lie, or reading the green. The beloved golf star has been winless for more than two years now, and he is getting hungry for a title after every tournament. It’s very easy for him or any other professional golfer to lose focus. That’s where experienced caddies come in. And the man carrying the bags and providing vital tips for Fowler on the course is his long-time caddie, Ricky Romano.

According to Golf Magic, the Romano and Fowler partnership dates back to October 2022. That’s when to two first joined forces. Rickie had just come off a strong partnership with Joe Skovron, who had been his caddie for 13 years before that. So Ricky had big shoes to fill. And he did so quite efficiently. The two have formed an outstanding bond and are going strong in every tournament. As Fowler continues to look for a win, Romano is the only guy whom he trusts to always provide him with the ride guidance.