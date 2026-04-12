Meet Rory McIlroy’s Family: All You Need to Know About His Wife Erica Stoll & Daughter Poppy

After he won the 2025 Masters Tournament and walked off the 18th hole, Rory McIlroy first embraced his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy McIlroy. They are always present when the Irishman is about to win a title or achieve something on the golf course.

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McIlroy and Stoll first met during the 2012 Ryder Cup in Medinah, Illinois. Back then, Erica used to work for the PGA of America as a transport official. Interestingly, the Grand Slam champion was dating Caroline Wozniacki back then. But Stoll and McIlroy still remained friends.

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They started dating in 2014. Three years later, they got married.