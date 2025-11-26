Meet the Commentators for PGA Tour’s ‘The Skins Game’ Ft. Peter Jacobsen & More

Skins Game is returning to the PGA Tour calendar for the first time in 17 years. Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley, & Shane Lowry will battle for ultimate supremacy in the exclusive event. And it will all be streamed live on Prime Video.

The rules are simple: each player will get $1 million, and they will have 18 holes to lose that money. The person who loses the least money in the end is the champion. The reverse purse format will make the event a lot more exhilarating as the pros watch their money drop on the scoreboard.

But who will be covering the event? Skratch has already provided the list of experts who will be on the commentary team at the Panther National at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida. Here’s the crew of four who will analyze the match on November 28, 2025:

Peter Jacobsen

Apart from being an expert analyst, Peter Jacobsen will bring a unique perspective to the commentary box. He was part of the field in the 2008 Wendy’s Champion Skins Game hosted at Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course in Maui, Hawaii. In fact, he and Fuzzy Zoeller actually won the event, as mentioned in the article by Skratch. He won 12 skins during the event and a total of $360,000.

During his years as a PGA Tour pro, Jacobsen earned quite a few honors. He played 662 events and was a seven-time champion. The 71-year-old also finished as a runner-up 15 times. However, his biggest losses would probably be the two third-place finishes he had in the PGA Championship in 1983 and 1986.

However, don’t let that deceive you from his expertise as an analyst. Jacobsen had already begun working as an analyst long before he retired. In fact, his first role in the commentary box for NBC was for a Skins Game back in 1984. Since then, he’s been a mainstay for the network whenever he wasn’t in action.

Andrew Catalon

Unlike Peter Jacobsen, Andrew Catalon became an analyst only a couple of decades ago. He started his journey as a freelance commentator for the NFL in 20oos. But he joined the CBS Network full-time in 2013.

He began working as a play-by-play expert in golf in 2020. Since then, he has covered some big events, including majors and PGA Tour Signature tournaments. He was even in the team of analysts who called the 2021 Masters Tournament.

Colt Knost

Colt Knost is a well-known figure in the golf community. His knowledge & expertise in the sport doesn’t only come from working as an analyst. He was a professional golfer himself, who had played 199 PGA Tour events.

As far as his career in commentary goes, he has worked for CBS Sports and the Golf Channel. He also hosts Golf’s Sub-Par with Drew Stoltz, a popular YouTube podcast. More recently, Knost has expressed his desire to return to the amateur circuit to captain the Team U.S. Walker Cup squad. But that got him into a lot of controversy, as many, including Wesley Bryan, criticized him for trying to retain his status despite having the wealth of PGA Tour experience.

However, Colt Knost clarified that it won’t hinder his primary job as an analyst working for CBS Sports and the Golf Channel. Especially, considering all the controversy that it is carrying along with it.

Dan Rapaport

Like Colt Knost, Dan Rapaport is one of the most recognized names in the golf analyst space. He is known for being one of the most prominent voices in the sport. Rapaport has also written many articles for the Golf Digest website and magazine over the years.

Alternatively, the analyst is also known for being quite active on social media channels like X and Instagram. He also hosts a podcast called Dan on Golf for Skratch, along with Ben Boskovich. Rapaport also used to work for Barstool Sports. However, his contract with them expired not long ago. He also had a tenure with Sports Illustrated in the past. Dan Rapaport has been in the golf analysis industry since 2018.

Apart from that, he also covers soccer and is a fan of the English Premier League club, Manchester United.