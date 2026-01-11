Meet 3 Golfers Who Just Earned 2026 LIV Golf Cards Through Q-School

The LIV Golf Promotions 2026 is done! As Scott O’Neil & Co. had promised, the top 3 on the leaderboard will receive a contract for the season. After four rounds of hard-fought battle, the final three to receive the LIV Golf contract for the season have been confirmed. Let’s learn who they are.

Richard T. Lee

If there is one player who absolutely dominated the LIV Golf Promotions event, it’s Richard Lee. Unlike others who made it in the top 3, Lee wasn’t exempt from the first round of the event. He played all four rounds of the tournament. He got a head start in the Play-In after scoring a 6-under 64 to top the table from the beginning.

That was enough to give him the confidence to continue his run of domination. As others joined the action, he continued his good stroke of form. Lee shot a 4-under 66 in the second round to make it into the final stage.

Once the score reset, he managed another 6-under 64 in the third round. That put him at the top of the leaderboard once again. All he needed to do was continue his good run of form. And he was flawless in the final set of 18 holes, delivering his best performance of the tournament.

In the end, Richard Lee dominated the LIV Golf promotions event with a 6-stroke lead against the field. While everyone else was fighting against each other for the remaining two spots, he was in a league of his own, securing the first position for himself.

To be continued…

