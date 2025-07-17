Messages Pour in for Max Homa Amid His Comeback Attempt After Not Qualifying for The Open

Max Homa is getting ready to tee off in a few hours! He will be on the course this week just like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy & Co. But all of them won’t be on the same course. While the top golfers in the world battle it out in The Open 2025, Homa will be at Old Greenwood competing in an alternate event. The 34-year-old didn’t qualify for the last major of the season this time around. So instead, he will be playing the 2025 Barracuda Championship. While he is not a part of the main event of the week, Homa still remained positive about the opportunity he received.

A day before the event began, the 6-time PGA Tour champion shared a post on his Instagram. It featured pictures of him from the Tahoe Mountain Club with the caption, “The altitude is high and the vibes are higher. Let’s get it.” The out-of-form PGA Tour star looked optimistic and focused as he practiced on the course in his birth state. He would be eager to return to form after a series of bad performances throughout the season.

Homa showcased glimpses of his return to form back in the 2025 John Deere Classic. He was in contention for the title after 54 holes. Unfortunately, the Arizona resident couldn’t capitalize on his advantage and ended up finishing tied in fifth in the tournament. This was Homa’s first top-10 finish of the season. The Barracuda Championship will be the first event he will play since then. And after a T5 finish, he will be looking to improve on it and maybe break his winless streak in California this weekend.

Coming back to the Instagram post, Homa’s positive attitude resonated with the fans as they acknowledged how optimistic he still was. They shared their love for him in the comments. Let’s see what they had to say.

Fans board Max Homa’s train of positivity

Max Homa has been getting rid of a lot of negativity from his life and trying to make the best out of every opportunity he receives recently. Probably looking at that, one fan commented, “I’m calling top 5 finish…you do the rest!! Good luck bro!!” The PGA Tour pro’s recent change of attitude has certainly helped him gain a lot more support recently.

Another took it up a notch as they mentioned, “Ok Max I’m gonna bite. Big spender $25 at 25/1. No Pressure. I could use a new shaft for the Titleist TSR3 though.” They are hoping Homa produces a great result as they really need a new shaft, it seems. Fortunately, the fan’s bet wasn’t as steep as the $1,900 Carl Watkins placed for the 34-year-old to win the John Deere Classic.

Homa also received love for exploring opportunities outside of the professional golf circuit. As one fan pointed out, “Just saw you on Stick! Good vibes for sure!” The PGA Tour pro was a part of the cast in Apple TV+’s ‘Stick’, a golf comedy starring Owen Wilson.

Coming back to his on-course exploits, someone shared their mixed feelings about Homa’s appearances in the Barracuda Championship. They said, “Wish we were watching you at Portrush. Kick ass in Tahoe. Go Bears!” Like most, they also wish that he were competing against the best in The Open Championship 2025.

Lastly, one of the followers observed how Homa’s game had improved in the last event. They said, “Trending max. On the way back up we’re all rooting for you man let’s get it rolling.” The fan also believes that he is slowly returning to form. He may not be playing at Royal Portrush, but the Barracuda Championship could be the reason Max Homa returns to his former self.