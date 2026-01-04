Michael Kim Reveals Bizarre Incident He Faced With Max Homa, Showing His True Self

Michael Kim finally got an opportunity to get some payback on Max Homa. Apart from being a great golfer, Max Homa is known for his quick wit. And Kim has been on the receiving end of it a few times. But this time, he needed revenge.

He joined George Harper Jr. for a DP World Tour podcast, where he was asked to share an interesting incident involving Homa. Recollecting the time they shared a room during the Jones Cup, Kim told Harper Jr., “He doesn’t do anything abnormal. On one of the practice days, mornings, there was an omelette bar. I was like, ‘Hey, you want to get an omelette?'”

“He’s really lactose intolerant, and I’ve known this for a while. He goes, ‘I can’t have omelettes.’ I was like, ‘Why can’t you have omelettes?’ He goes, ‘They have cheese in it. I can’t eat cheese, you know that.’ I said, ‘You can ask for one without cheese.’ He goes, ‘You can do that?'”

Homa’s innocent query got a laugh out of Kim and the host. The PGA Tour pro wasn’t aware that he could get the ingredients in his food modified. Then again, despite his quick wit, Homa has found it challenging to tackle the everyday struggles of life. He had to inquire with his followers for a barber who does house calls in Newport when his beard was scaring his newborn. Most would just opt for services like Doorbell Barber. Coming back to the interview, Kim confirmed that he told Homa what he could do.

“I said, ‘Yeah, just ask for everything you want, just no cheese.’ He’s super hesitant. He goes, ‘Okay, I’ll try.’ He’s like, ‘Can I get some ham, onions, and mushrooms, but no cheese?’ And the guy goes, ‘Yeah, sure.'” Homa enjoyed the omelette, and Kim stated that he has them often now. In fact, he gives himself the credit for making that happen: “Now he can have omelettes whenever he wants, thanks to me.”

Learning about this side of Max Homa might make many in the community laugh. But his recent interactions with the fans haven’t been that pleasing for him.

Max Homa faces backlash for poor form

It has been a while since Max Homa has found his rhythm on the golf course. The 35-year-old hasn’t delivered results even in tournaments where he has been playing well. And that has left the fans wanting and frustrated with him. Some of them even lashed out at the 6-time PGA Tour champion.

While playing the 2025 John Deere Classic, he was incredibly close to capturing his seventh win. However, Homa lost the title on Championship Sunday after he fell behind the leader by two strokes. And a fan who bet $1,900 on him wasn’t too happy about it.

He sent a Venmo request to Homa asking him to return the $1,900. The fan, Carl Watkins, also added a message saying, “Bc you can’t putt under pressure.” Homa was quick to fight back as he responded with “Gamble like a big boy, Carl, and take ur lumps like the rest of us,” on his story.

However, this just showed the kind of scrutiny Max Homa faces in the golf community. It might be difficult for him to maintain his innocence if the fans continue treating him so negatively.