Miguel Angel Jiménez’s Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Sponsorships & More

As a PGA Tour player, Miguel Angel Jiménez didn’t find much success on the fairway. He made quite a few appearances, 153 to be exact, but still failed to grab a win. Jiménez did have an excellent record on the international stage, winning 21 titles worldwide. However, ever since the Spaniard moved to the Seniors Tour, his record has exploded through the roof. He has missed the cut only twice in the 195 appearances he has made. The 61-year-old also has 16 PGA Tour Champions titles, 16 runner-ups, and 12 third-place finishes. Overall, Jiménez has finished in the top 10 102 times in 192 cuts. That’s a 53.125% success rate of ending up at the top of the leaderboard.

With such an excellent record, the Malaga native has earned a lot of lucrative paychecks over the years. That makes us wonder, how rich is Miguel Angel Jiménez?

Miguel Angel Jiménez is making a bank on the fairway

Did you know that Miguel Angel Jiménez spent over 14 years as a PGA Tour player? Yes, it came as a surprise to us as well. Although he didn’t win during his time there, he was able to get a few high-ranking finishes. He came very close to breaking the winless streak in the 1999 World Golf Championships-American Express Championship. However, the 61-year-old was defeated by Tiger Woods in the finals to lose the title. The Spanish golfer was just one of the many victims of the 82-time PGA Tour winner. Despite a lack of wins, his efforts on the Tour alone have rewarded him over $4 million. While the veteran golfer may have failed in the United States, back home, he was an absolute legend.

Being a European golfer, Jiménez had focused his efforts on dominating the DP World Tour events. He had captured 21 international titles around the world and became a well-recognized star among his peers. Those big wins have earned him quite a few big paychecks throughout his active career. In total, the senior golfer has made $27.35 million. Out of all his wins in Europe, the most he had earned from an event was $851,073 for winning the BMW PGA Championship in 2008.

Coming to the PGA Tour Champions, Jiménez got his ticket to play with the seniors in 2014. While the Seniors Tour doesn’t offer much in terms of financial gains, the Spanish swinger’s impressive stats have still helped him gain $16.527 million in career earnings.

Accumulating his winnings from the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the Champions Tour, it seems that Miguel Angel Jiménez has made a lot of wealth just off the fairway. In total, he has gathered paychecks worth $47.95 million. For someone who hasn’t won a single title on the PGA Tour, the Spanish great has earned some big bucks on the road.

These numbers are only a reflection of Jiménez’s efforts on the course. He also has a few sponsorship deals that help him increase his wealth even further.

The Spaniard’s popularity among the sponsors

Often seen smoking cigars and living life on the high road, Miguel Angel Jiménez loves to enjoy every moment to the fullest. Such a lifestyle requires regular paychecks from big sponsorship deals, especially at times when he has a trophy drought on the Champions Tour. During such times in his life, Jiménez relies on his partnerships with 8 brands that support him. As shared on his website, he is aligned with the popular golf clothing brand, Bobby Jones. He often sports attire from the brand on the course as he pushes to add another trophy to his cabinet. Seems like Jiménez was quite a fashionable guy, wouldn’t you agree?

Under the elite clothing, Jiménez prefers to wear high-quality belts from Elliot Rhodes. Yes, premium belts! That further suggests that the 61-year-old is a stylish man. The luxury accessory brand offers handcrafted belts using imported leather and buckles from Europe. Protecting and curating his image for the world, Marketing & Management International is also one of Jiménez’s sponsors. So is the American brand of sunglasses, Maui Jim. Probably the biggest sponsor for the Spanish senior golfer is Mitsubishi Electric.

Coming back to golf accessories, the 61-year-old wears shoes from Nebuloni. The brand specializes in designing golf shoes and considers the Spanish champion as one of its brand ambassadors. Lastly, for his equipment, Jiménez is signed with both Ping and Srixon. He uses a mix of clubs from both brands in his golf kit.

With so many sponsors backing him up, Miguel Angel Jiménez is certainly making bank at the age of 61. Having said that, how many more titles do you see him winning on the PGA Tour Champions in 2025?