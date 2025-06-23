Min Woo Lee Learns Crucial Lesson as Sister Minjee Lee Wins Major the Same Day He Suffered PGA Tour Collapse

It was a roller-coaster of a day for the Lee family. Min Woo Lee went over-par for the third time in 4 rounds to finish with a 5-over 285 T63 finish. The Australian pro scored 12 bogeys and 1 double bogey and could only counter them with 9 birdies after 72 holes. 1,660 miles away, at PGA Frisco, Minjee Lee finished at the other end of the table, grabbing the third major win of her career. She grabbed the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and is not only 2 more majors away from a career Grand Slam. In awe of her achievements, Min Woo shared what his elder sister has taught him over the years.

During a quick interview after the end of the round, the PGA Tour pro shared what he has learned from his Minjee: “Just the way she carries herself on the golf course. She’s a very level headed and she, you know, you I always say she’s a robot, she is, she doesn’t make that many mistakes, and she just goes along her business, so it’s very cool to see that it pays off and, yeah, she’s had a really successful year, so a successful career, I would say, so it’s really cool.”

Three years older than her brother, the LPGA Tour star has had a spectacular career ever since she received her card in 2015. She has since been incredibly consistent with 77 top-10s so far. Lee has won 11 career titles, including three majors, after her triumph at Fields Ranch East a few hours ago. And she did so in an emphatic fashion, with amazing putting and being one of the best on the field on par-5 and par-3 holes. She scored 16 birdies in 4 rounds, the highest by anyone in the tournament.

Apart from that, the Australian had grabbed the Amundi Evian Championship back in 2021 and the U.S. Women’s Open title a year later in 2022. The only majors she needs to win now to get a career Grand Slam are the Women’s Open and the Chevron Championship. In her 10-year career, she has also accumulated around $17.4 million in career earnings. She is the 6th highest earner in the LPGA Tour history. Looks like her brother was right to call her level-headed in tense situations during the interview.

Looks like Min Woo Lee has a lot to take inspiration from his sister, as she has already positioned herself to be one of the greats of the LPGA Tour. In fact, she is also planning on finding ways to make an impact on the future of women’s golf after she retires. But the PGA Tour pro also has had a commendable record ever since he became a member. Let’s see what he has achieved.

Min Woo Lee is trying to catch up with Minjee Lee’s success

While Minjee’s brother has had only 1 title win, it’s worth noting that Min Woo Lee only joined the PGA Tour in 2024. He has played 68 tournaments so far and made 44 cuts. Min Woo got his first win earlier this year when he beat the World #1, Scottie Scheffler, in the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open. Apart from the big win, Lee also had 2 runner-ups and 5 more top-10 finishes so far. He came close to winning the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and the Rocket Mortgage Classic last year.

Min Woo Lee also has the advantage of enjoying a longer career. LPGA Tour stars are not known to have long careers, and there are very few cases like Annika Sorenstam, who has found continued success long after their 30s. On the other hand, PGA Tour pros have been known to enjoy golfing careers that last until their late 40s. So Min Woo definitely has many more years in his hands to match and maybe surpass his sister’s record. Considering what he has displayed so far, the 26-year-old certainly has the ability to do so over time. Min Woo Lee’s next challenge will be the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic, while Minjee Lee will play the Amundi Evian Championship in a few weeks.