Min Woo Lee Net Worth in 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Min Woo Lee’s dominant run in 2025 helped him grab his first PGA Tour title. But he had been producing amazing results long before that. Having played only 68 Tour events, the Australian pro already has a great record on the fairway. And that has helped him accumulate a lot of big paychecks since he made his debut.

We’re here to explore how much Lee has made through his efforts on the fairway. So let’s learn about the networth he has built in the short time he has been on the PGA Tour.

Min Woo Lee’s net worth

This is only his third season on the PGA Tour. Min Woo Lee became an official member in 2024. And right from his rookie season, he showed immense talent and skills.

In his first season, he managed to secure two runner-up finishes. His first one came early in the season when he nearly chased down Austin Eckroat in the 2024 Cognizant Classic. A few months later, Lee fell one stroke shy of Cam Davis’ 18-under par in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

After an incredible rookie season where he earned $2.6 million, he entered 2025 on a high. A T17 in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a T12 in the Waste Management Phoenix Open showed that he was still in form. However, he lost his consistency at the Genesis Open and also missed a cut a few weeks after that. But he was back on track during his trip to Memorial Park against one of the toughest challengers on the Tour.

Lee mocked the short 8-inch putt on the 18th hole by pretending to use Aim Point before claiming the victory. The Australian pro’s actions even got a laugh out of Scottie Scheffler, who was patiently waiting to register his score.

Interestingly, had Lee made a bogey on that final hole, then the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open would have been pushed into the playoffs. But the 27-year-old made sure he wouldn’t have to face Scheffler again.

Beating the world #1 to win his first PGA Tour title was the highlight of Lee’s 2025 season. That helped him earn $3.3 million last year. In his two seasons as a PGA Tour member, he had already made nearly $6 million. However, his total career earnings from the Tour are $9,083,448 before the 2026 American Express.

But that’s not the only source of income for Lee. Being one of the brightest stars from Australia, he has attracted a few endorsements over the years. Let’s look at the sponsorship deals he has signed.

Big brand deals for the Australian golfer

There are a number of interesting brands Min Woo Lee has signed with over the years. From golf gear to automobiles to eyewear, the 27-year-old has attracted some interesting deals.

According to his KOMI profile, Lee has signed with the data processing software portal, ADP. The brand has a number of interesting ambassadors like Max Homa, Sam Burns, and Lee’s sister, Minjee Lee.

As far as apparel and accessory brands go, Lee is signed with Lululemon, Oakley, and De Bethune. He is also the ambassador for Lineage, Vita Coco, and Discovery Land Company.

Other big brands Lee has signed with are BMW, ISPS HANDA, and Callaway. Other than the Australian pro, ISPS HANDA also endorses world #5, Charley Hull.

That’s a total of ten brand deals for Min Woo Lee. Apart from his $9 million earnings from the PGA Tour, we can assume he is also paid handsomely through his endorsements.