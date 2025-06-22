Minjee Lee Net Worth in 2025: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More About LPGA Star

Unlike most golfers, Minjee Lee didn’t start playing golf at a very young age. She picked up the sport at the age of 10. But once she did start, it was impossible to stop her. By the age of 14, she had already become a star in the amateur circuit down under. The Australian pro also represented her country in the inaugural International Crown, a team-format competition that first began in 2014. To date, Lee is the only amateur golfer to play in the tournament. She turned pro later that year and also received her LPGA Tour card soon.

Since then, the 29-year-old has broken through the scene and established herself as one of the biggest stars on the LPGA Tour. Her reign of domination began in the 2015 Kingsmill Championship Presented by JTBC, when she beat Lexi Thompson & co. to capture the first professional title of her career. She also had 6 other top-10 finishes throughout that season. Apart from the win, the next biggest paycheck she received was from the T4 finish in the 2015 Manulife LPGA Classic.

A year later, Minjee added two more trophies to her cabinet, the Blue Bay LPGA and the LOTTE Championship presented by Hershey. The big wins guaranteed big rewards as she banked $585,000 just from those two tournaments. The T2 in the 2016 edition of the Manulife LPGA Classic got her another $112,351 in winnings. 2017 ended winless for Lee, but with 10 top-10s, she was still able to make bank. 1 win and 12 other top 10s in 2018 meant she had earned another $1.6 million in earnings. Interestingly, a runner-up in the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship presented by CTBC is what got her the biggest payday in the season. Another win in 2019, and Minjee Lee had already captured 5 titles in her first 5 seasons on the LPGA Tour.

After watching her incredible run, everyone expected the 29-year-old to grab a big win in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic limited the opportunities she would receive to compete. However, Lee was still able to bag a few great finishes at the beginning of the season before the long break. But she did get her big win in 2021, the Amundi Evian Championship by beating Jeeno Thitikul and Ayaka Furue for the title. Lee won the 2nd major of her career, the U.S. Women’s Open presented by ProMedica, next year in 2022. Her last win came in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship before she started another career drought.

As she leads the field after the third round of the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Minjee Lee already has an outstanding career to boast. Unlike the second-placed Jeeno Thitikul, who is yet to win a major, the Australian already knows how to deliver on the biggest stage. Her efforts have earned her $15.6 million in career earnings so far. The $1.8 million prize money for the major at PGA Frisco will help her break into the $17 million mark. She will be only a few $100,000s away from becoming the 5th highest earning golfer in the history of the LPGA Tour. The position is currently held by Inbee Park, with $18.26 million in career earnings.

Apart from her earnings on the course, Minjee Lee also has a few endorsement deals that earn her big paychecks. Let’s see which brands back the Australian golfer’s career.

Brands endorsing Minjee Lee on and off the course

There are a number of big brands that support Minjee Lee’s career and life. The famous golf apparel brand, Malbon Golf, has the Australian golfer as one of its brand ambassadors in professional golf. Another Australian who is famously aligned with the brand is Jason Day, who has often been criticized for his outrageous outfits on the course. Former jersey sponsor of Manchester United, Aon, also has a multi-year brand deal with Lee.

Alternatively, ECCO Sko A/S, Hana Financial Group, and Las Vegas Sands also sponsor the 29-year-old. Lastly, Lee’s equipment is sponsored by Callaway, one of the biggest golf kit producers in the world. It’s safe to say that Minjee Lee is well covered, even when she is not winning titles.