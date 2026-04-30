Mysterious Illness Forces LPGA Star to Quit $2.5 Million Tournament Last-Minute

Perrine Delacour hasn’t had the best time on the fairway this season. She has struggled to get a promising result her way and already missed a cut despite playing only a few events. And now, the 32-year-old has also had to withdraw from an LPGA Tour tournament, the 2026 Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. But the situation wasn’t in her hands anymore.

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As LPGA Media tweeted, “Perrine Delacour withdrew during the first round of the @RivieraMayaOpen due to illness.”

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Delacour had recently come off a long-standing back injury that she had sustained in 2025. It had required eight months of recovery. Fortunately, she had recovered by the time the 2026 season had kicked off. However, this illness would raise some concerns about her overall health conditions, especially her back.

Had Delacour played the event, then it would have been the third straight week she would have played an LPGA Tour tournament. Maybe she got ill because of the stress of being on the road for three whole weeks. Especially when she is not finding much success.

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Either way, looking at the leaderboard of the $2.5 million event, it seems that she didn’t play a single hole. However, she hasn’t been replaced on the field by anyone else yet. It’s interesting to see how the El Camaleon Golf Course officials deal with the situation.

At first, she was supposed to tee off with Hira Naveed and Melanie Green at 8:00 A.M. local time. However, as per the LPGA Tour website, the group has been changed to a two-player group.

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This is not the first blow the LPGA Tour has received recently. Another star had shockingly exited a tournament just a few days ago.

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The LPGA Tour is seeing a lot of exits these days

The LPGA Tour is not like the PGA Tour. It’s not accustomed to seeing a lot of withdrawals at every event. However, the last two events have already seen two pros skipping due to mysterious reasons.

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Before Perrine Delacour’s exit from the 2026 Riviera Maya Open, it was Erica Shepherd who had made the news. However, hers was a withdrawal of a much larger magnitude.

Preparing for the 2026 Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course, Shepherd sustained an injury before she could even tee off in the event. Hence, she had to withdraw from the major, giving way to the first alternate, Bailey Tardy.

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Missing the major would have really been a huge blow for Shepherd. Delacour was fortunate enough to be able to play the tournament and even finished at T45 in it. So she would be grateful that she fell ill a week later in Mayakoba.