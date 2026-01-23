Mysterious Illness Forces Rising American Pro to Exit $9.2M PGA Tour Event Midway

After missing the cut in Hawaii last week, Luke Clanton was eager to impress in the 2026 American Express. Despite a disappointing start, he still had time on his side with two more rounds to play. But the latest reports reveal that the rising PGA Tour star will not be able to take advantage of that opportunity this weekend.

PGA Tour Communications tweeted, “Luke Clanton (illness) WD prior to his second round of The American Express.” They didn’t specify the illness, but just confirmed his withdrawal from the event.

He had finished the first round tied at 106th. Scheduled to tee off on the Nicklaus Tournament Course on Friday, Clanton dropped out of the event without playing a single hole. Instead, Keita Nakajima was forced to begin the 1:09 P.M. (EST) time group alone.

This was the first withdrawal Clanton had taken since joining the PGA Tour. In the 28 events he has played so far, he has never fallen sick or gotten injured during a tournament before this.