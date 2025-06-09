Nearing Ryder Cup Spot, Ludvig Aberg Comes Clean About Competing at US Open

With only a few months left for their visit to Bethpage, the top golfers from the United States and Europe will be eagerly looking at the Ryder Cup points table after every event. While Scottie Scheffler doesn’t have to worry about qualification and Rory McIlroy also nearly confirmed, they would be interested in learning about the teammates. However, others on the leaderboard will be more nervous than anything, as they can be easily replaced on the points table on merit. And Ludvig Aberg is one of them.

After breaking his winless streak earlier this year, he has finally found some rhythm on the Tour. He finished 7th in the Masters back in April 2025 and was also in contention for The Sentry at the beginning of the season. After the conclusion of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, he finished at T13, adding another top 25 to his record for 2025.

With his next big challenge at the Oakmont Country Club, Aberg spoke about how he prepared for the 2025 U.S. Open. He was asked to share his thoughts about the upcoming major in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open Press Conference. The Swede said, “Yeah, it will be good. I played Oakmont last week before we came here on Monday, and it’s a hard golf course. It demands a lot, demands a lot of patience, demands a lot of execution of golf shots, but that’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The fairways at the Oakmont Country Club aren’t built for those with weak hearts. It’s regarded as one of the toughest golf courses in the USA by Covers. As Aberg stated, “it demands a lot of patience and execution.” Speaking about his time in Pennsylvania, the Swedish star further added, “Obviously, Oakmont is one of the hardest places in the world. It’s going to be hard to simulate that.”

AD

Aberg further continued with, “I thought this golf course was great, and I had some mixes between some gettable holes and some stronger par-4s and strong par-3s. It’s a cool mix to go from obviously a drivable par-4 to a long par-3 and then a long par-4 and then some reachable par-3s or par-4s. It’s been great. I had a good time in Canada. Looking forward to next week.”



Confirming that Oakmont is “one of the hardest places in the world,” Aberg gave a glimpse at the flow of challenges across the 18 holes on the course. As he mentioned, there are a few that may be a bit forgiving, but it’s overall a great mix of harsh par-4s and par-3s. Some may be at a drivable distance, but others seem out of reach, as the 25-year-old claimed. Spread across 7372 yards for a par 70, it has 4 par-3s, 12 par-4s, and 2 par-5s.

The par-4 3rd hole is the toughest of the lot, with razor-thin fairways and more bunkers than roughs to deal with. However, Ludvig Aberg needs to get a positive result at the 2025 US Open. He is currently sitting just outside the top 6 on merit in the Team Europe Ryder Cup leaderboard. A win will propel him closer to Rory McIlroy at the top. Even a second-place finish will help him gain a huge advantage in the rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But anything lower and Ludvig Aberg will have to depend on how others perform to determine his position on the Ryder Cup Europe Rankings.

Fellow Europeans put Ludvig Aberg’s Ryder Cup spot in jeopardy

Finishing high on the leaderboard would be on Ludvig Aberg’s checklist. He had a T12 in the 2024 edition of the tournament, 7 strokes off the eventual winner, Bryson DeChambeau. A last-round blunder that saw him score 4 bogeys and a triple bogey saw him drop 7 spots after he was in the mix for a win at the end of the third round.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Ryder Cup qualification hanging in the balance, Aberg can’t afford to make the same mistakes he did in 2024 and lose vital points. He needs to aim for a top 8 finish at least to gain on his current position. If Aberg wins the 2025 U.S. Open, then he will jump up to the second spot with 1,723.23 points. A second place will also confirm the same if no one else ahead of him on the points table wins the event.

However, if he finishes solo 9th and Tommy Fleetwood finishes at 64th or lower, then the Swede will rise to the 6th spot. Justin Rose’s finish in the major will also influence how this plays out for Ludvig Aberg. So he better stay on high alert and work towards a goal of surpassing his European peers.