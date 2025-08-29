Nelly Korda & Co. Stopped from Playing as LPGA Faces Unexpected Trouble at $4.1M Event

AccuWeather said that there was a 96% possibility of precipitation and a 58% chance of thunderstorms at TPC Boston today. How the LPGA Tour was still able to get half the field to play 9 holes comes as a huge surprise. As the second round of the 2025 FM Championship was underway, strong winds were already causing havoc on the course. However, the stars were still managing to play safely and continued to compete for a few hours. That was until the weather worsened and it became nearly impossible or even safe for Nelly Korda & co. to play on the course.

Yes, the conditions at TPC Boston are apparently unsafe at the moment. At least that is what the LPGA Media’s tweet suggests, as they wrote, “Second round play at the FM Championship was suspended due to dangerous weather conditions at 10:35 a.m.” The wind speed has increased from the projected for the day of 15 km/h to 24 km/h. There is a 30% cloud cover, and the humidity is at 70%.

Looking into the weather report, it suggests that things will get even worse in the afternoon. As the tournament is suspended currently, there is a possibility that fans won’t get to see any more action until much later in the day. In fact, another report shared by LPGA Media from a few hours ago shows that the entire day might be troubled with rain. Hence, fans might not get to watch Nelly Korda & co. play a single hole at TPC Boston today.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What does that mean for the rest of the tournament? With the favorable position Korda put herself in after the first 18 holes, she will be eager to get on the field. Especially since she is still looking for her first win in 2025. Could the weather delay change have a huge impact on her run?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will Nelly Korda be at a disadvantage in the second round if play doesn’t resume on Friday?

After 18 holes, Nelly Korda was in a great position to push for first place on Friday. She was sitting at T4, only 2 strokes off the top. With 7 birdies and 2 bogeys on Thursday, the world #2 was expected to continue her solid run on Friday as well. And the way things began in the second round, Korda would have certainly benefited from teeing off before the suspension.

Her biggest rival this year, Jeeno Thitikul, displayed just how the course was playing before the play was stopped. The Thai pro shot a flawless 4-under par in the back 9. With half the round still remaining to play, Thitikul jumped up from T19 to T2 on the leaderboard. She is currently 2 strokes ahead of Nelly Korda. Should the weather make the course challenging, then Korda might find it more difficult to keep up with her rival. Hopefully, she won’t have the same experience as Charley Hull during the 2025 AIG Women’s Open.