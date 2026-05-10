Nelly Korda & More Golfers Send Wishes as LPGA Pro Announces Personal News

It has been a while since So Yeon Ryu stepped away from the fairway. She hasn’t played an LPGA Tour event since April 2024. The 35-year-old has been focusing on her personal life in Korea. As per the latest reports, she and her husband, Matthew Jung, have another member in their family.

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Ryu shared an Instagram post showing herself and her partner holding her belly. And if that wasn’t enough to confirm the news, she also typed it out to clarify that she is pregnant and they are expecting a child.

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Jung and Ryu tied the knot in December 2025. Many top LPGA Tour stars had attended their wedding at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul, South Korea. Back then, she received a lot of love from the entire golf community, including her former colleagues, Lydia Ko & Co. Now, only five months later, the couple has announced that they are pregnant with their first child.

It’s no surprise that the 35-year-old had received so much attention from the LPGA Tour roster. She was quite an established player herself. Ryu was a celebrated player with six LPGA Tour wins, including two major titles under her belt. She was involved in the infamous Lexi Thompson controversy, where the popular American star was penalized with two strokes and failed to win the 2017 ANA Inspiration.

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Coming back to the present, it doesn’t come as a surprise that many of the LPGA Tour stars have dropped into her comment section to congratulate her this time around as well. Let’s see who has wished her and her husband the best.

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Nelly Korda & Co. share their heartwarming wishes for So Yeon Ryu

Having witnessed her getting married only a few months ago, many of the LPGA Tour stars were happy to see So Yeon Ryu already pregnant with her husband. And some of the biggest names among them shared their best wishes for her.

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Nelly Korda wrote, “Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️”

Ryu and Korda often shared the stage on the LPGA Tour through the end of the former’s career. They were both featured in the Titleist’s “Being #1” campaign as well. When Ryu announced her retirement in 2024, the world #1 also shared a heartfelt message saying, “Can’t wait to see what you do next! Thank you for all the memories.”

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LPGA Tour legend Ai Miyazato said, “I’m so so happy for you twoooo‼️‼️‼️😭❤️❤️❤️Congratulations‼️🤰✨.”

Miyazato and Ryu have been extremely close friends as they have spent a lot of time competing with each other on the LPGA Tour. The Japanese pro was also an honored guest at Ryu’s wedding back in December 2025.

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Lexi Thompson also commented, “Aww congratulations!! So happy for you 🥹🫶🏼.”

Putting their 2017 rivalry aside, Thompson was excited to watch her former colleague take the next step in life. She herself is also focusing on her personal life more than pursuing her dreams in golf.

Michelle Wie West left a “OMG CONGRATS!!!!!!!!,” comment.

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West has always supported Ryu on social media, whether it’s being upset about her retirement from the LPGA Tour or congratulating her on her wedding.

Lastly, Alison Lee fondly wrote, “Omgggggg unni😍😍😍😍.”

Based on the message alone, it’s evident that Lee considers Ryu like an elder sister. Both of them have been considered as the most approachable golfers in the LPGA Tour by Golfweek.