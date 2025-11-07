brand-logo
Nelly Korda Caught in Awkward Position as Jessica Korda Shares Her Pre-Golf Routine

ByMolin Sheth

Nov 7, 2025

Link Copied!
Nelly Korda Caught in Awkward Position as Jessica Korda Shares Her Pre-Golf Routine

ByMolin Sheth

Nov 7, 2025 | 4:01 PM EST

Link Copied!
It’s clear which of the two Korda sisters is a professional golfer. And if you didn’t know, you just had to look at Jessica’s latest story. The last time she made an appearance on the course was in 2023. On the other hand, Nelly Korda has been a regular feature on the LPGA Tour. And as she prepares to make a comeback after a few weeks, the former world #1 was caught in a unique situation by her sister, as she revealed it in her Instagram story.

Jessica Korda posted a video with a caption, “One of us is playing golf and one of us will be chasing a toddler. Take your guess.” After showing herself sitting on the couch, she changed the camera view to reveal Nelly working her hamstring using resistance bands. As soon as she saw the camera pointed towards her, Korda also started rowing with her arms while continuing to exercise with a smile on her face, awkwardly. To answer anyone who still had doubts, yes, Nelly Korda is the one who is playing golf.

Nelly has been out of action for over a month as she skipped the entire Asian Swing of the LPGA Tour. However, the world #2 will make a comeback next week in the Annika driven by Gainbridge, at the Pelican. And after enduring a trophyless season, she will be eager to perform at Pelican Golf Club. In fact, there will be a lot riding on her shoulders, considering her record in the event. Korda has won the Annika three times already and will be a favorite to win, despite some interesting names joining the field, such as Kai Trump.

Having said that, Jessica Korda is not completely off the hook for this one. She may not be joining Nelly Korda on the course right now, but she should soon start practicing for her own return later this year. When will the older Korda sister make a comeback? Let’s find out.

Nelly Korda & Jessica Korda will share the field again in the next few weeks

Jessica Korda may be resting on the couch now, but she will soon have to get on those resistance bands herself. After a couple of weeks of LPGA Tour events, Nelly Korda will be joined by her sister in training as the two prepare to make their first appearance on the course since 2023. They will be at the Tiburón Golf Club this December in a unique event.

To end the season, Nelly Korda will team up with Denny McCarthy in a mixed doubles event, the 2025 Grant Thornton Invitational. Jessica Korda is also scheduled to play in the tournament, paired with Bud Cauley. While this is an unofficial event co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour & the PGA Tour, it will still be great to see Jessica back in action once again. Hopefully, that means she will also make her official LPGA Tour return in the 2026 season.

