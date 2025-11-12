Nelly Korda Gets Priceless Response from Caitlin Clark With $155 Gift During LPGA Pro-Am

Caitlin Clark & Nelly Korda could well become best friends. They shared the fairway this time last year, playing the 2024 Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. Clark was appreciative of Korda’s skills, while the LPGA Tour star was amazed by the influence of the WNBA sensation. And both of them will return to action, pairing up again at the Pelican Golf Club this week. To celebrate the occasion, the world’s #2 designed a special gift for Clark. And that got a priceless reaction from her.

In the press conference preceding their Pro-AM match, the LPGA Tour star was asked about the gift. Korda told the reporters, “Yeah, so I gifted her some shoes before the round, so hopefully she uses them. She did say — or did ask me if they’re going to make her golf better, and I was like, guaranteed.” Clark’s deadpan response turned the beautiful moment into a hilarious one. Then again, it also reflects on the competitive nature of the Indiana Fever point guard.

When asked if she had signed it, Korda replied, “No, I didn’t. I hope she uses them. I gave her a gift back of this little PE collection, which has been super fun to make. I’m very grateful. If you told me this, I don’t know, ten years ago when I was in the crows that I would have my own shoe and be here playing in front of everyone and inspiring the next generation, I would tell you you’re crazy, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

It seems that designing the shoes was a dream project for her. Even in the video where she introduced the shoes, Korda expressed how she was excited to share the design with everyone, as it’s about to officially launch on the Nike website. The shoes are worth $155 on the official website and are set to release on November 20, 2025.

Fortunately, Caitlin Clark won’t have to deal with any brand obligations if she does decide to wear the Nelly Korda-designed shoes. But will that be enough to convince her to don the footwear?

Can Caitlin Clark wear Nelly Korda’s ‘Nike’ shoes?

Nelly Korda would have had an issue convincing Caitlin Clark to wear her Nike shoes if the WNBA star were not signed with the sports brand. However, that’s not the case as Clark is endorsed by Nike and sports the brand professionally. So she won’t have any trouble wearing it for The Annika driven by Gainbridge Pro-AM on Wednesday. However, there is one other issue she might face.

Clark has already revealed that her outfit for the event was curated by Nike. It seems the brand had already planned something for her before Korda gifted her the shoes. Whether they will be able to convince them to allow the Indian Fever guard to wear the Nike Free Golf “Nelly Korda” is up for debate. We will have to wait and see what she wears during the event.