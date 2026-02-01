Nelly Korda Gifted Opportunity to End Trophy Drought as LPGA Cancels Final Round of $2.1M Tournament

Things are finally going Nelly Korda‘s way in 2026. After a horrid season last year, where she performed better but went trophyless, the world #2 was yearning for a win. She joined the field at Lake Nona hoping to end her drought early. And the LPGA Tour has just gifted it to her by making a major announcement that nearly confirms her victory.

GOLF.com tweeted, “The LPGA has announced that the Tournament of Champions will be reduced to a 54-hole tournament, meaning Nelly Korda is in position to win the first event of 2026. She sits three shots ahead of Amy Yang who has two holes remaining in her third round.”

As they confirmed, Amy Yang is indeed sitting at second spot, three shots away from Korda. She scored 10-under par in 52 holes before the third round play was suspended due to unplayable conditions. Apparently, it was too windy for the pros to continue playing the round after 4:18 P.M.

According to the weather report, the wind speed was at 20 mph with gusts going up to 40 mph. That made it impossible for Yang, Lydia Ko, and anyone else who was still playing to conclude their round.