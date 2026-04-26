Nelly Korda Rewrites History Books With Record-Breaking $9M Million Major Triumph

Nelly Korda is at the top of the world again! No, she’s not the world #1. Not yet, at least. However, the 27-year-old has found her winning form that was at bay all through 2025. She’s back to dominating the field and grabbing big wins on the LPGA Tour. And this time, she did so at Memorial Park Golf Club. Along with that, Korda also broke a few records.

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Justin Ray from The Athletic revealed that the 2026 Chevron Championship winner has recorded six interesting feats. He shared a graphic to reveal the list of everything the overcome.

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Korda became the third player in 50 years to win an LPGA Tour major by leading by multiple strokes across all four rounds. The last golfer to achieve the feat was Amy Alcott at the 1991 Dinah Shore. She became the first American since Meg Mallon in 2000 to win three major events on the LPGA Tour calendar. The 27-year-old also became the first American since Alcott in 1983 to win three majors before turning 28. Since the 2011 LPGA Championship, which was won by Yani Tseng, she became the first to win a major wire-to-wire with a margin of 5+ shots. She’s one of the two players other than Minjee Lee to win three majors since 2020. Korda became the first LPGA Tour player in history to win multiple majors with an 18-under par score or better. Lastly, she is also projected to reclaim the world #1 spot from Jeeno Thitikul.

That’s a long list of achievements for Korda. And it would be unfair to still call her the world #2 now. In the next few hours, the Rolex World Rankings will be updated to show her as the new world #1 golfer.

It’s interesting to see her achieve so many feats. Especially after fans witnessed her having a record-breaking season in 2024. That year, she claimed the LPGA Player of the Year award. After two wins in 2026 already, she’s well on a path to achieve that feat once again.

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But the achievements didn’t come easily for her. She endured an extremely challenging 2025 to find her form again.

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Nelly Korda went through the rough to rise to the top once again

After the spectacular performance she delivered in 2024, everyone expected Nelly Korda to continue her amazing form last year. While the stats show she did, they don’t convert to victories. She made a number of records in 2025.

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But through the year, Korda struggled to convert those efforts into results. Her best major performance last year was a T2 in the U.S. Open. However, Maja Stark took the title away from her by the end of 72 holes.

Besides that, she struggled to finish in the top-5 all year long. Korda got four such finishes in 2025. However, her best was still a third place. In the end, all those records meant nothing as she had fallen off the wagon.

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However, 2026 has been a different story. Korda got one win in the 2026 HGV Tournament of Champions. After that, she had three runner-ups in three consecutive events. The Chevron Championship at Memorial Park was Korda’s fifth tournament of the season. And now she has a record of two wins and three second place in the season. She has certainly risen back from the ashes.