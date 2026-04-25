Nelly Korda’s Incredible Recovery, A Spectacular Ace & More: Must-Watch Moments From Saturday

Some intense battles are going on in the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour. On one hand, multiple competitors are fighting for the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. At the other end, Nelly Korda is dominating the field at Memorial Park to take a substantial lead in the Chevron Championship. Both tournaments have produced some remarkable moments. We’re here to look at three of the most memorable ones.

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Zach Bauchou finds the cup from 198 yards out

Playing the third hole at TPC Louisiana, Zach Bauchou and Sam Stevens were sitting a point away from the top of the leaderboard. They had scored a birdie on the second hole, but that wasn’t enough to help them jump up the table. However, what Bauchou did next was certainly enough to take the lead.

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Sitting 198 yards out on the par-3 hole, Bauchou must have wanted to play it aggressively. Especially because Stevens had already landed the ball 11 feet away from the cup. So he had the opportunity to have a go at the stick. And that’s exactly what he did.

His drive landed only a few feet away from the hole. It bounced low a few times before rolling into the cup. In the end, Bauchou had just scored an ace to give his team a spectacular advantage. They went from 15 under to -17 and were at the top of the leaderboard in the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. What a way to start the day!

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Nelly Korda’s short game is creating a huge gap on the leaderboard

Nelly Korda is leaving no room to breathe for her opponents at the Memorial Park Golf Course. Looking to reclaim her World No. 1 title, the 27-year-old is on a mission in the 2026 Chevron Championship.

In 2024, she barely escaped the threat of Maja Stark to claim the title by two strokes. This year, she is displaying some outstanding short game to take a substantial lead. After two rounds, Korda finished six strokes above Patty Tavatanakit and the field. She scored 14-under par after two consecutive rounds of 65. Today, she continued her fine form by displaying her outstanding short game.

Sitting in the bunker over 100 feet off the hole, Korda had to land close to the cup to give herself a shot at a birdie. She proved her skills with her wedge by chipping the ball perfectly. I landed seven feet from the hole and gave her an easy birdie attempt. One stroke later, Korda sank the ball to increase her lead on the field.

With 27 holes to play, Korda is in the perfect position to win the Chevron Championship. In the end, she would certainly be grateful to her irons and wedges for helping her bank the $1.35 million paycheck.

Patty Tavatanakit showcases a wedge masterclass

Sitting behind Korda, Patty Tavatanakit might have a difficult time chasing down the six-stroke deficit. But she hasn’t given up for even a second at the Memorial Park Golf Course.

Playing the fourth hole on Saturday, she was sitting quite a few yards away from the hole on the fairway. Tavatanakit needed a good wedge shot to at least make a par on the hole. That’s exactly what she delivered.

Her wedge shot landed four feet from the cup. That gave her the perfect opportunity to save a par. Still trying to chase Korda, that one point can be the decision maker between whether she continues the battle or gives up. Fortunately, it went her way.