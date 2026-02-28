Nelly Korda Shares Quiet Routine After a ‘Humbling’ Golf Round

October 4, 2025 – Nelly Korda is interviewed after the final round of the 2025 LOTTE Championship Presented By Hoakalei at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, HI – /CSM Ewa Beach USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251004_zma_c04_305 Copyright: xAndrewxLeex

October 4, 2025 – Nelly Korda is interviewed after the final round of the 2025 LOTTE Championship Presented By Hoakalei at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, HI – /CSM Ewa Beach USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251004_zma_c04_305 Copyright: xAndrewxLeex

After spending an entire year without a win, Nelly Korda wouldn’t want to make the same mistakes she made in 2025. While away from the LPGA Tour, she’s keeping herself busy by training consistently and maintaining her form. However, the world #2 knows she needs to catch a break even when she’s only practicing her swings. And she has a unique way of unwinding after a long session.

As Korda asked her fans in her story, “Anyone else just sit in the car for 10 mins after a humbling golf sesh? … . .Same”

She was trying to relate to the fans who need to relax after they are done with a long session of golf. While Korda may be far more skilled than the average Sunday golfer, her post-practice habits are still similar to those of anyone who plays the sport.

Based on her previous stories, it’s possible that Korda wasn’t training alone. She also shared pictures of her sister, Jessica, an hour prior to her “humbling” post. It was captioned, “See you soon,” with the older Korda sister posing in front of a graffiti of a peace sign.

As far as the world #2 goes, she has avoided participating in the ongoing Asian swing of the LPGA Tour. Korda hasn’t been on the course since February 1, 2026, after she won the 2026 HGV Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona. That too ended in a controversial fashion after the LPGA Tour decided to conclude the tournament in 54 holes with her leading by three strokes. The Tour essentially gifted Korda the opportunity to end her winless run.

Speaking of training, Korda will need to maintain her winning form. Especially if she wants to maintain her world ranking position.

Nelly Korda’s position as world #2 in threat

Winning the 2026 HGV Tournament of Champions must have helped Nelly Korda regain confidence. However, she’s not completely out of the water despite ending her winless run.

Skipping the entire Asian swing of the LPGA Tour might end up costing her. Before the stars started playing in Asia, Charley Hull dominated the field at Riyadh Golf Club to win the 2026 PIF Saudi Ladies International. The ninth career win not only helped her bag a huge $750,000 paycheck, but also pushed her to the world #3 spot.

Hull became the highest-ranked English golfer in the history of women’s golf. And her journey hasn’t stopped yet. Sitting only a few points away from Korda on the Rolex rankings, she is also playing in Asia. And a win in Singapore can help Hull push closer to the world #2 rank in the world.

Korda has essentially jeopardized her position in the world rankings by not taking a trip to Asia. And with Jeeno Thitikul winning the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand, she has drawn further away at the top. With Korda not scheduled to play any event before March 19, 2026, it will be interesting to see what the Rolex rankings look like after the Asian swing ends. If she ends up losing the world #2 spot, then that would certainly be quite “humbling.”