Nelly Korda Shares Stressful Life Update 13 Days Before LPGA Return

There are still 13 days left for the LPGA Tour season to begin. Yet, it seems like Nelly Korda is already on the road, traveling the country for various tournaments. While details about what she has been up to are unclear, the World No. 2 has revealed where she has been over the last few days.

Korda shared a story on Instagram sharing her itinerary from the past few days. She wrote, “- Miami, FL on Monday – Pebble Beach, CA on Tuesday – Portland, OR on Wednesday / Thursday – Redeye home. Grateful and tired 🥱😴”

She didn’t specify what she has been up to while maintaining such a hectic travel schedule. However, traveling approximately 6,800 miles around the country suggests that she has been busy with some interesting projects.

In her previous story, she had shared glimpses of her collaboration with Madelyn Dickerson. According to Dickerson, Korda, and LPGA Tour commissioner Craig Kessler watched the junior golfer play at Pebble Beach. They shot a video together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the LPGA Tour. However, that only gave us a glimpse at what she did on Tuesday.

Considering that she caught an odd-hour flight back home, she might also have some other commitment in Bradenton, Florida. That or Korda might just be in a hurry to get back home and take a long break after the stressful tour.

The season is about to begin within the next couple of weeks. After going winless all through 2025, she will be eager to get back on the course to prepare for a fresh start as well.

That said, Korda & other LPGA Tour pros are facing a way more hectic schedule in the 2026 season. And she has already expressed her concern about it.

Nelly Korda & Co. anticipate a stressful season of golf

On December 4, 2025, LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler revealed, “We’re spending an enormous amount of time trying to define that optimal schedule.”

However, the 2026 calendar is anything but optimal for the LPGA Tour stars.

Nelly Korda & Co. had already shared their concerns about the schedule being too hectic. They are expected to play three majors in a span of six weeks, which is not ideal considering the level of competition they face in these events.

Despite that, Korda remained optimistic about Kessler’s leadership. While she understood that the schedule is hectic this year, she also expressed that it’s not something the Tour can resolve immediately.

“I would say it’s a marathon. It’s not a sprint. I think if we continuously make small improvements, it’s going to get there. You can’t snap your fingers and for it all done. I’ve seen major improvements in our scheduling as well,” the world #2 said, hoping to see changes in due course of time.