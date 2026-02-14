Nelly Korda Shares Urgent Plea With Fans About Concerning Cause Amid LPGA Break

Nelly Korda is not a part of the field for the PIF Saudi Ladies International 2026. Neither is there any LPGA Tour event this week that she can be involved in. But the world #2 is still playing her part in influencing the golf community by spreading awareness.

Korda shared a couple of stories discussing the state of Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve near Florida. She wrote, “Here’s what the cruise developers and county commissioners aren’t telling you about building a cruise port here. Terra Ceia is a very shallow mangrove bay. They will have to dredge tons of sand to make room for the giant ships.”

“Dredging uproots mangroves, the trees that give Tampa Bay its abundant sea life. It clouds the water with sediment, suffocating fish, seagrass, and coral. It releases toxins trapped in the bay floor, contaminating the water and harming wildlife. Manatees, dolphins, and countless species lose their nursery and feeding grounds. Some greedy businessmen saw this stunning coastline and said, ‘Let’s tear it all down and build a cruise ship port.'”

Korda also added a “Link to sign a petition” tab at the bottom of the second story that redirects contributors to the Suncoast Waterkeeper Organization website. Supporters can sign the petition to stop businesses from building a port in Terra Ceia and save the location.

According to reports in the Tampa Bay Times, SSA Marine plans to build a “multiberth terminal adjacent to the Skyway bridge.” Reports from the organization suggest that they are trying to capitalize on the beautiful landscape available in the region to help increase business revenue generated from Tampa Bay.

Imago Source – Nelly Korda’s Instagram Story

It’s not just Korda who is against the proposal. The locals from the region have also taken a tough stand against SSA Marine’s proposal.

Nelly Korda voices the opinions of the Terra Ceia residents

Getting the support from the world’s #2 women’s golfer, Nelly Korda, would certainly help their cause. But the Terra Ceia had already been fighting SSA Marine regarding the proposal for quite some time now.

As per an article published by the Bradenton Herald on February 6, 2026, the residents of Terra Ceia have stated that they alreayd find SSA Marine’s plans to be malicious.

One of the residents said, “The intent of the aquatic preserve was to hold these lands and protect them and conserve them in perpetuity, for future generations. Putting a highly-toxic industrial complex in the middle of such a preserve would be like electing to have a malignant tumor placed in your body. Nothing good is going to come from that.” They understand the severity of how building such an establishment will destroy the preserve.

Another was worried about the wildlife of the region, as they said, “We need to get in front of this and make sure that we do not have these giant algae blooms because of a cruise terminal. We’re talking about putting in a cruise terminal in a manatee breeding ground, where I’ve seen manatees breeding in person.”

Approving SSA Marine’s plans is as good as killing the manatees and other sea creatures. Hopefully, the local government bodies don’t permit the organization to move ahead with its plans. Nelly Korda’s involvement in the situation might have helped convince them to stand back.