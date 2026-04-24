Nelly Korda 2026 Net Worth: LPGA Star’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

One of the most dominant stars on the LPGA Tour over the last few years, Nelly Korda has etched her name in the history books of golf. Her remarkable winning run in 2024 set the bar for every women’s golf player to overcome. And that helped her overcome many records to become the best golfer on the Tour. One of those achievements we’re here to explore is her career earnings. So let’s dive into it.

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Nelly Korda’s net worth in 2026

It has been nine years since Nelly Korda made her LPGA Tour debut. She had seen her elder sister, Jessica, reign terror on women’s golf before she decided to join the party. And success started following her soon as she captured her first title in 2018.

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Second year on the LPGA Tour, Korda was already delivering outstanding results. She started the season with a T6 finish in the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic. Then the 27-year-old got a runner-up in the 2018 HSBC Women’s World Championship. A few more top-10s throughout the year, and Korda finally grabbed the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship in October. She followed that up with another runner-up in the CME Group Tour Championship.

Korda retained the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan in 2019 and also won the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open. A year later, she captured four titles: the Gainbridge LPGA, Meijer LPGA Classic, the Pelican Women’s Championship, and a major, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

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The most exceptional season she had was in 2024. Korda went on to win seven LPGA Tour titles, including The Chevron Championship. A winless season in 2025, and she got back to form this year with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions victory.

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After 16 career wins, including two majors, she has managed to accumulate $17.2 million in career earnings. That’s just from her efforts on the golf course. Let’s look at which brands sponsor Korda’s career and provide her with big paychecks.

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Endorsements and brand deals

With a successful career like hers, it’s no surprise that Nelly Korda has attracted many big brands for sponsorship deals. And she has signed some huge deals over the last couple of years.

She has a number of financial and consulting firms in her portfolio. One of the big five management firms, Ernst & Young, signed with Korda in January 2025. She is also sponsored by Goldman Sachs and Franklin Templeton. All three companies are quite renowned in the business world.

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Alternatively, the world #2 also has deals in place with Delta Air Lines, Cisco, and T-Mobile. She is also sponsored by a number of luxury brands like Richard Mille (watches), BMW Group, Tumi, and Whoop.

As far as her gear goes, Korda has an apparel deal with Nike. She flaunts the brand every time she steps on the fairway for LPGA Tour events. However, she is also seen wearing some of J.Lindeberg’s gear. Lastly, her golf bag is sponsored by TaylorMade.