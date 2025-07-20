Nelly Korda’s Older Sister Jessica Issues Cryptic Update After Confirming LPGA Return Timeline

As the headlines in December 2024 read, Jessica Korda was preparing to return to the LPGA Tour in 2026. The estranged golfer first went out of action after sustaining an injury in May 2023. While she was recovering, Korda announced that she and Johnny DelPrete were pregnant. They had Greyson John DelPrete back on February 3, 2024. Since then, the 32-year-old has been busy fulfilling her duties as a mother as she watches her son grow up. That didn’t derail her plans to make a return. However, the latest reports suggest that she might have gotten a little too comfortable being a mother.

The world #1’s sister shared a story showing a picture of her walking her son. Greyson was seen holding her hand, and the caption read, “Exactly who I’m meant to be. Exactly where I’m meant to be.” Her son is nearly 18 months old now, and Jessica is enjoying every moment she gets to spend with him. That raises the question: Will she be able to manage staying away from Greyson and being on Tour again once she decides to return to the LPGA Tour?

Looking at her Instagram, fans would notice that nearly every post features her son. Whether they are traveling together or just spending a day at home, Greyson has been the center of her life over the last year and a half. However, unlike early last year, the 6-time LPGA Tour champion has also been getting in some practice on the course now. And she has been showing it off on her social media recently.

She has been putting in all of the work, practicing her swings, digging through the bunkers, and fine-tuning her putting as well. It’s evident that she is slowly preparing for her return, and judging by her pace, 2026 seems like a realistic timeline.

Until then, Jessica Korda has been fulfilling other roles in golf. Let’s see how else she is staying connected with the sport apart from cheering Nelly Korda from behind the ropes.

Jessica Korda’s recent golf adventures

Despite having an amazing time with her family, Jessica Korda is understandably missing professional golf as well. She has been in attendance to support her sister during events, often in the last few months. Moreover, Jessica also picked up other assignments in golf to keep herself involved. Back in June, she was a part of the on-course analysts team at Oakmont covering the 2025 U.S. Open coverage. Korda was seen chatting up with Patrick Cantlay during one of the rounds as they shared a laugh during the major.

More recently, Jessica was the on-course reporter covering her sister, Nelly Korda’s group in the first couple of rounds of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The two also had a hilarious moment together after a round where Jessica asked if Nelly was nervous because she was commentating on her round. The question was raised because the Norry nearly hit her elder sister twice when she missed the fairways. To that, Nelly Korda hilariously replied, “Well, maybe you should have stayed in the fairway and I would have hit you.” The banter between the sisters received a lot of laughs on social media, and we’re sure fans can’t wait for the sisters to play together again once Jessica Korda makes her return in 2026.