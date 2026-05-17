‘Never Fully Over It’: Justin Thomas Drops Honest Injury Confession at 2026 PGA Championship

Despite the ups and downs at the Aronimink Golf Club, Justin Thomas just finished on a high note on Sunday. He scored an emphatic 5-under par in the 2026 PGA Championship to get close to contention. As he awaits the final score, the two-time major winner sat down to give an honest update about his health condition at the moment.

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Speaking about his injury, Thomas told the reporters, “I play a couple tournaments, and I don’t feel it anymore, it’s gone, it’s good forever, for the rest of my life. I play a sport that’s about as bad on your lower spine as you could basically draw up. Then you add in a crazy amount of repetition and a crazy amount of years doing it. It’s just everybody feels it differently. I’m trying to look at it as I’m never fully over it, and I’m doing all the things I feel like I need to do still, not just because, oh, it feels good, I’m good, I’m in the clear now. The goal is to do my maintenance so that I don’t have another issue.”

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Back in November 2025, Thomas confirmed getting surgery for the nagging hip injury that he had been suffering from all through the season. It took him about five months to return to the golf course after that. But he still hadn’t fully recovered from the procedure.

That reflected in Thomas’ form as he has had a roller-coaster ride on the road recently. He started his 2026 campaign with a missed cut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. A T77 finish for his title defence in the RBC Heritage was another great example of his struggles. But there have been times when he has been able to perform well, like the PLAYERS Championship. The 33-year-old got a T8 finish at TPC Sawgrass this season.

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Imago May 11, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Justin Thomas looks on during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images

He is lined up for another great finish at the Aronimink Golf Club. In fact, Thomas might even be in contention to claim the Wanamaker Trophy once again.

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Justin Thomas’ final round performance might help him claim another PGA Championship win

Justin Thomas’ time at the Aronimink Golf Club has been nothing short of a struggle. While he scored a couple of rounds of 1-under 69 on Thursday and Friday, Saturday’s 2-over pushed him back on the leaderboard and out of contention for the title.

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Throughout the three days, he had a few frustrating moments on the course. Poor strokes led to him slamming his club and screaming profanities at times, narrowly missing penalties. He also confronted the course officials over slow-play issues. But in the end, Thomas finally got to the final round.

And that’s when he delivered his best performance of the 2026 PGA Championship. Sitting at even par going into Sunday, Thomas shot six birdies and a bogey to end up with 5-under par on the leaderboard. With 1st place at 6-under par, he was just one off the top now. All he has to do is sit and wait for everyone else to complete their round. And if things go well, then Thomas might be a part of the 2026 PGA Championship playoff.