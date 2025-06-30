New Brooks Koepka Update Emerges After He Lost His Cool & Withdrew from LIV Golf Tournament

LIV Golf Dallas 2025 was not a good outing for Brooks Koepka. The 35-year-old looked frustrated, miserable, and clearly out of form as he smashed the tee box on the 9th on his way out of the tournament in the first round with a +6 on the leaderboard. In came his replacement, Luis Carrera, who added another 17 strokes to the Crushers GC’s total and booked their last place on the team leaderboard for the event. That might have infuriated team captain Koepka, especially since there were hopes of his return to the course to help his team earn strokes. But after the disappointing run, some would have also assumed that he would go into the shadows like he did after the Masters and the PGA Championship. But he didn’t.

Only minutes ago, Jena Sims shared stories, giving her followers a glimpse of her family. One of them showed Koepka holding up a cat hostage as Crew walks by, rolling a toy car with a caption “lol.” The last time around, the 5-time major winner avoided his family after disappointing performances at ANGC and Quail Hollow. However, he has chosen an alternate path this time after the conclusion of LIV Golf Dallas 2025, which saw Patrick Reed beat the field to lift the title.

Looks like Brooksy is not in as bad of a mood as he was after his missed cuts in majors. That gives a hint at where his priorities lie when it comes to his performances on the course. Perhaps a disappointing run in a LIV Golf event is not as emotionally draining as a bad performance in a major. Koepka had confessed, “I had to apologize — I’ve apologized to Rick, Pete, Jeff, Blake, my wife, my son, everybody. I wouldn’t have wanted to be around me.” He was in a much better mood after the T12 finish in the 2025 U.S. Open.

Nevertheless, Sims did share another story showing the cat, which looked deranged after being presented to Crew as a possible toy. However, she has shifted the blame to her pet dog as she wrote, “Cove has that effect,” suggesting that their black Labrador caused their cat to be on the edge. Other stories reveal that the cat is Chase Koepka and Samantha Martini’s new cat, Junie. Looks like the Koepka family has just grown by 1 as Crew has a new niece in the house.

via Imago Image Source: Jena Sims’ Instagram

While the events at the Maridoe Golf Club might be over, Brooks Koepka will have a few more opportunities to make up for the mistakes he made in Dallas. Let’s see where he might play next.

Brooks Koepka’s next big challenges

Two main goals lay ahead for Brooks Koepka: the 2025 Open Championship at Portrush and making the squad for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage. A strong performance in Northern Ireland will certainly help convince Keegan Bradley to consider the Jupiter local as a captain’s pick. However, Koepka will also have other opportunities to showcase his abilities before the final squad is decided.

LIV Golf will have 4 more events before the last day of qualification on merit for the Team U.S. squad in the Ryder Cup. Koepka & the Crushers GC will visit Andalucia, the U.K., Chicago, and Indianapolis, the last of which will end on August 17, 2025. According to the Ryder Cup Team U.S. leaderboard, that will be the last date the top-6 will be confirmed. There won’t be any changes in the points after that.

A win in the Open Championship will certainly help Brooks Koepka’s cause. But if he still doesn’t make the top 6, then his fate in the 12-man squad will also be up for grabs in the days that follow. Considering that the 35-year-old was invited by Keegan Bradley to the Team U.S. Ryder Cup dinner a few weeks ago, he’s still a firm favorite to make it.