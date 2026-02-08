Nicolai Hojgaard 2026 WITB: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Equipment Explored

Playing in his 58th PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale, Nicolai Hojgaard is aiming to win his first title. And he’s delivering a strong performance after finishing at T2, one stroke behind the leader at the end of 54 holes, Hideki Matsuyama. Beating the former Masters Champion won’t be easy. But Hojgaard has all the right arsenal in his kit to tackle the big challenge. Let’s take a look at his golf bag to see what he’s carrying for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

Nicolai Hojgaard’s golf kit at TPC Scottsdale

Off the tee, Nicolai Hojgaard trusts the Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Max Driver to give him the best start, according to Callaway’s official website. It’s the same driver that he used in 2025 as well. It delivers low spin and is extremely forgiving to ensure every stroke is hit accurately. Considering that the Dane likes to hit it long, the driver certainly helps him find the fairway more frequently.

The second piece in Hojgaard’s kit is the Callaway Elyte Fairway Wood. It offers maximum distance, launch speed, a lot of forgiveness, and great interaction off the turf. The wood also generates a lot of ball speed and reduces the spin. It’s currently available at $299.99 online.

Alternatively, he also uses the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway Wood. It’s a great club that can be used from tee to fairway with high ball speed and impressive forgiveness. The club is available for sale at the price of $199.99.

Lastly, Hojgaard also has the Callaway X Forged Irons in his bag. It’s ideal for golfers who are looking for a compact design and precision in strokeplay. It offers great control over approach shots and consistent spin. Considering the accuracy it delivers, the $1,540 pricetag is justified.

These were all the outfield clubs in Hojgaard’s kit. Let’s look at all the wedges and the putter he uses as he tries to complete each hole.

Crossing the finish line with wedges & a putter

When it comes to wedges, Nicolai Hojgaard uses two different models of Callaway to get the job done.

His first preference is the Callaway Opus Wedges 50°-10S and 56°-12S. They offer exceptional control and high spin, ensuring that he is able to land the ball precisely where he wants without it rolling along a slope. Each of these clubs costs $249.99, which makes two of them worth $499.98.

Hojgaard also uses the Callaway Jaws Raw 50° Wedge. Similar to the Opus, this also offers precision control and great spin. It also has an added soft feel and offers more forgiveness, which makes it easier to scoop the ball out of difficult angles. For $179.99, that’s a great club to have in your arsenal.

The last piece in Hojgaard’s puzzle is the Odyssey Ai-ONE Jailbird Mini DB Putter. The AI-designed mallet putter offers 21% more consistent ball speed on off-center strokes, which makes it a highly reliable and forgiving putter. It’s available for $399.99 on the Odyssey website.

Hojgaard pairs his clubs with the Callaway Chrome Tour X+ golf balls, which are priced at $54.99 per box.