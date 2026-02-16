Nike Quietly Strikes Deal With Teen Golf Star After Tommy Fleetwood Cut Ties

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tommy Fleetwood ENG on the 18th during the first playoff hole after the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Yas Links Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 09/11/2025 Picture: Fran Caffrey Golffile All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Fran Caffrey Copyright: xFranxCaffreyx *EDI*

Tommy Fleetwood broke his 16-year tie with Nike a few weeks ago. The Englishman was seen wearing an unknown brand during his trip to Dubai, playing a DP World Tour event. To make up for it, the popular apparel company has signed an upcoming star from women’s golf as the new face of their brand.

As Gianna Clemente confirmed it herself, “Just did it. @nike.”

This was her way of announcing her deal with Nike. She also shared a video of herself sporting the Nike apparel in a trademark brand advertisement. Still a 17-year-old amateur player, this would certainly be a life-changing deal for the American golfer.

That said, Clemente has a list of great accomplishments to justify why she deserves a contract from Nike. She is currently ranked the 18th best in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She has earned the rank by delivering consistent performances over the past two years.

The young golfer has won the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open in the past 104 weeks. In her return to the event in 2025, she finished in fourth place. Other than that, she also has nine other top-10 finishes in the last couple of years.

Clemente has also received a number of LPGA Tour opportunities recently. She has played in seven LPGA Tour events, which include two major appearances. The 17-year-old got a T71 finish in the 2025 Chevron Championship. Overall, she’s ranked 558 on the Rolex golf rankings.

With such credentials at only the age of 17, it’s understandable why Clemente has earned the attention of Nike. She may not be Lydia Ko, who had already won three LPGA Tour titles by the same age. But Nike might have to wait long if they keep searching for someone with that level of talent.

In the meantime, let’s see what brands Fleetwood has been sporting on the golf course.

Has Tommy Fleetwood found a replacement for Nike yet?

Tommy Fleetwood may have cut ties with Nike. But he will certainly not be happy with the situation he is in currently.

Fans have seen the 35-year-old wearing random brands on the golf course. At first, it seemed that he had signed a deal with Vuori. That’s the brand he was sporting during his trip to Dubai for the DP World Tour event. However, Fleetwood was wearing Augusta National gear during the same event, as seen by the fans.

There were reports of him sporting the G/FORE gear as well. However, the Englishman once again didn’t stick to the brand. Instead, during his trip to Pebble Beach, fans saw him sporting the course apparel. It seems that he still hasn’t signed with an apparel sponsor. It will be interesting to see which brand he finally signs with.