‘No Agenda’: Keegan Bradley Makes Bold Claim About PGA Championship That Sets it Apart From Other Majors

Having won it in 2011, Keegan Bradley knows what it means to claim the PGA Championship title. And he’s a great representative of the major. So when he was questioned about what makes the event unique, the former Team U.S. Ryder Cup captain didn’t shy away.

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“For me, there’s a lot of significant things,” Bradley told the media. He added, “The PGA of America has been really important in my career. My dad is a PGA professional, taught me the game, brought me up to where I could — he was the head pro at golf courses where I could practice. PGA of America has always been really special to me.”

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Mark Bradley spent a significant time in his life working for the PGA of America. In fact, he has been a PGA Life Member for over 27 years. He has taken up multiple positions as a club professional and head professional on various courses under the PGA of America umbrella. And Bradley often accompanied him to work. That’s how he got connected with the organization first. But his relationship with them only grew stronger over the years.

“Playing in Ryder Cups and being the Ryder Cup captain, I’ve gotten to know a lot of PGA of America people, which makes it extra personal. I think what separates the PGA to other majors is they have no agenda at this tournament. Kerry Haigh does an unbelievable job setting up major championship golf courses.”

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Bradley has played a number of events under the PGA of America belt. And he has enjoyed the experience he has shared with them so far. As far as the venue for this week’s major goes, he also won the 2018 BMW Championship at the Aronimink Golf Club.

The PGA Championship, although not as challenging, is still quite entertaining. It always provides an element of surprise about what the final scoreboard would look like. The last time the major was played at the Aronimink Golf Club was 1962. Gary Player won it with a score of 2-under par. However, that doesn’t guarantee that the 2026 champion will boast the same score.

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The winner’s final score varies from year to year, which shows that the major can be unpredictable. It gives an idea about how the PGA of America is not concerned about setting up the most challenging courses. All they want is for the major to be successful.

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That’s not the only way the PGA of America avoids making the setup for the major complicated.

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PGA of America steers clear of controversy

Actively choosing to avoid having any agenda over setting up a major is one thing. But the PGA of America also tries to avoid any controversial circumstances. And they proved that by a huge move they made recently.

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They received a lot of backlash after the 2025 Ryder Cup due to Don Rea’s stance on certain topics. In the end, it was the PGA of America that had to apologize to Rory McIlroy and his wife for the abuse they faced at Bethpage. And the PGA of America CEO Terry Clark was not going to let that happen again.

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They confirmed that, unlike last year, Rea won’t be on stage during the 2026 PGA Championship trophy ceremony. In fact, Clark also gave a clear picture of how the President of the PGA of America’s responsibilities have changed since the incident. He has not been allowed to be the spokesperson for the organization anymore.

After the clinical move, the PGA of America certainly proved Keegan Bradley right.