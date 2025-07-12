Odyssey’s Happy Gilmore Putter: Great Idea, Unless You’re a Lefty

Only a few days remain for the release of Happy Gilmore 2! And this time, it’s bigger and better than ever. The iconic character played by Adam Sandler will return to the screen to battle Christopher McDonald’s Shooter McGavin once again. And while Lee Trevino will reprise his role, a bunch of other golf stars will also be a part of the movie, the week following the 2025 Open Championship. To celebrate that, Odyssey announced the release of the Happy Gilmore Hockey Putter.

For anyone who doesn’t remember, in the original movie, Gilmore used a hockey stick branded with the Boston Bruins logo as his putter. As he always dreamt of being a hockey player himself, he was far more comfortable using the hockey stick on the greens rather than a traditional putter. Odyssey turned the imagination of the crew from 1996 into a reality by designing an original Happy Gilmore Putter, albeit with only one flaw: it was only designed for right-handed golfers.

Yes, all the Phil Mickelsons and Akshay Bhatias of the world won’t be able to use the Happy Gilmore Putter. The brand has not manufactured left-handed Odyssey Happy Gilmore Putters. This would upset a large portion of the community, as nearly 10% of those who play golf are left-handed. However, 100% of the golf community connected with Happy Gilmore. And all of them were just as excited for the release of Happy Gilmore 2.

The sequel had more than just nostalgia going for it. The lead character, Gilmore, made golf more edgy, exciting, and fun. It connects the world of golf to movies and Hollywood. Moreover, Adam Sandler was also able to unite the golfers from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf together for the first time in years. All things considered, for Odyssey to limit the iconic putter used by the movie’s lead character only to righties is a critical strategic flaw on their part.

But the lefties must be used to it by now. Especially considering how often they have been mistreated by the golf brands.

Has golf become a right-hander’s sport?

In an interview about his childhood, left-hander Jake Knapp confessed, “Golf was forced on my right hand.” That’s because his father couldn’t afford to get two different sets of clubs for his brother and him. Hence, despite being left-handed in all other aspects of his life, Knapp is a right-handed golfer. But the world still sees golf as a right-hander’s sport. So much so that many clubs are still produced from the right-hander’s perspective before getting redesigned for a left-hander.

Even today, if one navigates through Reddit, they would find many players complaining about how golf clubs are not designed for left-handers. In this day and age, when everyone is still looking for equality, why are left-handed golfers still struggling to find gear? And speaking of what Odyssey just tried to pull, if Happy Gilmore could give Otto a shot at being his caddie, then why could such a dynamic brand not allow the lefties around the world to play with his iconic club? If Otto were writing this, he would probably advise Odyssey to “Slant to the left.”