Officials Warn Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele as The Players Championship Takes Sudden Turn

The last group for the day is finding it difficult to keep up with everyone else. Not that Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele are making anyone wait. But after both of them failed to push through on the fourth hole, the rules officials had to step in to warn them.

As GOLF.com reported, “Ludvig Åberg and Xander Schauffele have been told to quicken their pace of play, according to Mark Dusbabek on the NBC Broadcast. The final group fell behind after some difficulties on No. 4.”

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Schauffele and Aberg ended round two at the top of the leaderboard. Hence, they were paired together for the third round on Saturday. However, neither of them has had the best start to the round so far. They have conceded bogeys within the first few holes they have played.

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The two-time major champion conceded a stroke on the par-3 third hole. The Swedish pro messed up on the fourth hole. It took him five strokes to complete the par-4 hole. Unfortunately, apart from the strokes, he and Schauffele also took a long time to finish the hole. And that led to the rules official warning them for taking too long to complete the hole.