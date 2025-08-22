One Encounter With Scottie Scheffler Forced 5x PGA Tour Champ to ‘Tighten’ His Habits

With everything that he has achieved in just four years, Scottie Scheffler is certainly someone to look up to. Even pros who have been in the sport for much longer than him didn’t hesitate to get inspired by his methods to improve their own game. The world #1 has set the standards for modern golf, something that the likes of Tiger Woods did from the early 2000s and Jack Nicklaus did for three decades. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Harris English has also confessed to learning from Scheffler’s habits to improve his own game recently.

The 36-year-old joined the 5 Clubs podcast with Gary Williams to discuss how things have changed in the PGA Tour locker room over the years. He told Williams, “It’s so much different (now). I remember my first few years on Tour, I wouldn’t say guys took it as seriously as they do now. Just yesterday, the workout trailer opened at 7 A.M., and who’s the first person in the workout trailer? It’s Scottie Scheffler.”

Scheffler’s work ethic is no secret. He puts in the hours to perfect his game, and that has played a huge role in the success he has achieved recently. Mr. Inevitable is able to adapt his game on the fly, an ability only elite golfers like Tiger Woods used to possess. Fans saw a glimpse of it when the 29-year-old shocked everyone by absolutely dominating the Links Course of Royal Portrush to win The Open 2025. His dominance in Northern Ireland was a clear sign of his ability to learn from his mistakes and grow with every passing tournament.

English further added, “That’s really cool for me to see; this is the best player in the world, he’s been the best player in the world for a long time now. He’s working his tail off, and he’s the first player here getting ready to play at East Lake and try to win the event. He just came off an unbelievable performance at Caves Valley, and he never lets off. He never relaxes. He is relentless in the way he works and the way he prepares. That inspires me to get better and to really tighten down my habits and my systems of, if I want to compete with this guy, if I want to beat this guy, I’ve got to work just as hard or harder than he is.”

Watching the world #1 still putting in the amount of effort to prepare for the tournament inspired Harris. Despite having already won the TOUR Championship last year and with the 5 titles already in his cabinet this year, Scheffler is not taking a back seat at East Lake. He is just as relentless and hard-working as he was at the beginning of the season. Perhaps his admission of, “If I win, it’s going to be awesome for two minutes,” plays a big role in that, as he is never left fully satisfied after dominating a tournament. Scheffler might start thinking about his next challenge soon after the two minutes of celebration.

But English admitted that it’s quite a challenge to match Scheffler’s pace; “It’s really hard to outwork him. And it’s a really cool culture now on the Tour. You see a lot more guys working out. Guys are way more diligent in their practice and methodical about how they’re getting around the golf course. It’s really cool to see that evolve from, I’ve been on Tour now for 14 years… I feel like I’m one of the older guys now, but it’s really cool to see that evolve, and all these guys are so good.”

Whether Scottie Scheffler started it or if the golfers in this generation were inspired by legends like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, & Co., they are certainly pushing themselves a lot more than they used to a few years ago. As the competition on the PGA Tour keeps getting more intense, the pros are training hard and keeping fit to ensure they can keep up with the younger generation. And Harris English is doing the same by taking inspiration from the world #1. But it’s not only Scheffler whose work ethic has impressed him recently. The 5-time PGA Tour champion also spoke about another amazing golfer.

An amateur golfer, even Scottie Scheffler, might keep a close eye on

The present of professional golf is certainly being dominated by Scottie Scheffler. He has been the biggest star in the sport over the last few years. With 4 major wins and 14 other titles, his run since 2022 has been nothing short of spectacular. So much so that fans, experts, and his peers have already started drawing comparisons with Tiger Woods. However, there is someone in the amateur circuit who might cause some trouble for Scheffler as well. And he comes from Harris English’s hometown.

As the 36-year-old mentioned, “The kid from my hometown, Mason Howell, just won the U.S. Amateur. So it’s awesome to see these young kids coming up, and they’re more than ever ready to play on a high level, on a high stage. It’s cool to see.” Howell has broken through the scene recently after his incredible win at the Olympic Club. At just 18 years, 1 month, and 20 days, he became the third youngest amateur golfer to win the U.S. Amateur title, surpassing Tiger Woods’s record. In his senior year of High School, Mason has a long road ahead of him. But his skills will be put to the test when he joins Scottie Scheffler & Co. in the Masters Tournament, the U.S. Open, and the Open in 2026.