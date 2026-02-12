Paige Spiranac & More Show Support as Brooks Koepka’s Return Puts Wife Jena Sims in Troubling Spot

Brooks Koepka hasn’t had the best time on the course since his PGA Tour return. Like always, Jena Sims has faced the brunt of it on her social media as if she were her husband’s representative on Instagram. Now, the model/Hollywood actor has had enough as she has finally spoken up against the unfair treatment from the fans.

Sims shared a Reel on her personal Instagram account saying, “I handle a lot of hate proudly, easily, gladly, happily. But one thing I don’t necessarily tolerate is when people put under my post, ‘It’s all about you.’ Yes! It is! It is all about me. The username upto is jenamsims. That is my name. This is my personal TikTok [*instagram] page. It’s not Brooks Koepka Fan Club, Brooks Koepka’s Wife, it’s not any other thing except for my own social media.”

Fans have often used Sims’ account to complain about Koepka’s poor form. While the PGA Tour pro can go silent on social media at times, his wife is quite active on Instagram and TikTok. So the community doesn’t shy away from criticizing her husband, using her comment box as a forum for discussion.

Sims also added, “So yes, I do post about my life and things that I enjoy on my own social media pages. If I had a dime for every time someone said, ‘You’re making this about you.’ Yes! I am! You’re absolutely right.”

She is not someone who has ever shied away from confronting the fans when they question her. Sims also took a strong stand against the community when they criticized her for taking Crew Koepka to New York.

That said, Koepka’s wife received a lot of support for fighting back against the toxic fans.

Paige Spiranac & Co. back Brooks Koepka’s wife against the toxic netizens

Jena Sims reaction to fans trying to use her Instagram as a Brooks Koepka complaint box is justified. And most of her followers also agree with that.

One of the fans said, “Omg how dare you make YOUR page about YOU! 😂 Keep it up girl! We love you!💖.” Another wrote, “You are the main character of your own profile? Wow, what a concept! That’s actually kinda genius, Jenna 😜.”

By highlighting ‘YOUR’ and ‘YOU’, they made it evident that they were being sarcastic. The other supporters tease about the ‘main character’ also shows that they were clearly throwing shade on the fans who criticize her husband in her comments. They also expressed their love towards Sims for owning her page and her right to post whatever she wants on her account.

Talking about Sims’ own achievements as an individual, someone said, “I think people also forget you had your own career before you got married too.. so say it louder girl for the ones that don’t recognize 👑.”

Sims is still a popular model and a Hollywood actress. Getting married to Koepka didn’t change the fact that she had her own success in the business. She has worked in a number of movies and TV Shows, like Nutcrackers, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, Dexter, Vampire Diaries, and One Tree Hill. Being married to Koepka might draw some attention, but considering her own success, that’s not all she should be bombarded with on her social media.

Speaking of her own fame, one of her followers also suggested, “I still refer to Brooks as “Jena‘s husband” 😂 and can still barely pronounce his last name correctly. I’m here for the Jean.”

For someone who would be more aware of showbiz and less about golf, they would certainly consider Koepka Sims’ husband.

Lastly, a comment read, “Mic drop baby!!!! 🎤🔥.”

After claiming authority of her own account, hopefully, fans would understand that there is no point in complaining about Koepka in Sims’ comments. Because if they still continue their bizarre antics, then the PGA Tour star’s wife won’t shy away from calling them out once again.

Sims’ reel also received love in the form of likes from Paige Spiranac, Mel Reid, and Patrick Cantlay‘s wife, Nikki.