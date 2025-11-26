Paige Spiranac Breaks Silence on Last Meeting With Late Golf Creator Before He Passed Away at 31

The golf community suffered a great loss when Cody “Beef” Franke passed away nearly a month ago. He did not have any severe illness, but faced a sudden medical issue that led to his passing. Cody was a beloved golf expert among the fans. Many of his colleagues mourned his death, and now Paige Spiranac has also shared her thoughts.

“I was beyond heartbroken when I heard the news about Beef. He was such a genuine, kind, sweet soul. It’s such a loss for this world,” she said. “I didn’t know him all that well. But, at the [Internet] Invitational, he would walk into a room and light it up with so much positivity. Every time he said something, he just made such a positive impact on everyone around him. I think we can all strive to be more like Beef because he was such a good, good person.”

They crossed paths during the 2025 Internet Invitational hosted by Dave Portnoy & Barstool Sports. And that was enough for Paige to understand how genuine & kind Beef was. Cody “Beef” Franke’s last encounter with Paige Spiranac ended in a victory. He ended up on the winning side against Paige’s team in the $1 million event. She also poured in her condolences on ForePlay Podcast’s post dedicated to the late analyst by commenting: “Heartbreaking, He was such a kind and good person.”

Many others were also left heartbroken about Beef’s passing. And just like Paige Spiranac, they too left heartfelt messages for the late analyst.

The golf influencers community was heartbroken by Beef’s passing

“Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend. Just tragic news. You will never find a nicer, more genuine person than Beef. It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest,” Dave Portnoy said on X.

Fore Play also made a beautiful dedication to the late golf influencer. They tweeted, “Our friend Beef loved his time at the Ferris State PGA Golf Management Program.” The golf podcast channel started the Cody “Beef” Franke Scholarship Fund at Ferris State University in honor of their friend.

Other than that, fans from all over the world showed love and support to Franke’s family after his passing. They flooded the posts created by top news outlets with heartfelt messages. This just goes to show how much Cody “Beef” Franke was loved in the community. It also justifies everything Paige Spiranac said about him.