Paige Spiranac Demands Golf Courses Make a ‘Mandatory’ Change, Winning Approval from Fans

Did Paige Spiranac finally share an opinion many agree with? The golf diva has been known to share controversial opinions. Her hot takes on the sport are often met with a mix of criticism and support, depending on the views of the majority. However, she has never shied away from speaking her mind over anything that happens on the fairway. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Spiranac had another delicate situation to address on something that is not practiced on the fairway.

Dropping by on her favorite platform to voice her opinion, Paige tweeted, “It should be mandatory for every golf course to have peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.” Yes, you read that right. Spiranac has initiated the conversation to introduce a very important rule for every golf course: make PB&J sandwiches available at every corner. This would actually be a good option since golfers like Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth do eat a good old PB sandwich as mid-round snacks. Interestingly, this is not the first time the ex-LPGA Tour star has talked about her love for the iconic sandwich.

Back in 2023, Spiranac revealed how her diet had evolved over the years. As a kid, her mother used to force her to have a banana for breakfast. As she grew older, her diet evolved, and she started enjoying food much more. However, the 32-year-old also confessed that pre-tournament nervousness had a huge effect on her diet. “In college, I would do peanut butter and jelly sandwiches,” she said, sharing what she used to have before events.

Coming back to the present, Paige Spiranac’s love for peanut butter & jelly sandwiches is still going strong. And her tweet resonated with the entire golf community. Let’s see what the internet had to say about her interesting opinion.

Paige Spiranac’s new rule for golf courses wins over the internet

Unlike most of her opinions, Paige Spiranac’s take on the mandatory menu for golf courses was largely accepted. One of the fans wrote, “I’d be down with that. We could have a Pb & J cart with the beer carts. You are brilliant.” The appetizing suggestion certainly won them over, it seems. Add to that some cold ones, and fans would probably visit golf courses more often. It’s a sleeper big-money move for sure! As one of the fans confirmed, “Would probably start golfing if they did,” hinting that they would visit the fairway frequently if such an option were made available.

While intrigued by the prospect of getting PB&J sandwiches on the course, some were more puzzled by what options it could include. As one fan said, “Custom pbj station was always my dream scenario, chunky and grape? Smooth and strawberry? Fluffanutter? Dealers’ choice and bread choices too. Fluffy Texas toast? Wheat? Challah?” Mostly golfers, like Woods like to pair his PB sandwich with a banana. Customization is key!

Speaking of the choice of bread, there were quite a few followers who recommended an interesting choice. One of them commented, “I’ll do you better: Uncrustables.” Seems like the controversial snack filled with the nutty peanut butter and jelly is quite popular among the fans. Another shared their experience of having Uncrustables at one of their clubs. They said, “It’s absolutely insane that Uncrustables aren’t just common. I asked my club to get them every single one was eaten, and they never ordered them again. Easy money.” This further suggests that Uncrustables are a popular snack among the American fanbase.

As far as the choice of peanut butter goes, someone also questioned, “Skippy or Jif?” They received an appropriate response from another fan who specified, “Come on Frank…. Jiff Extra Crunchy of course, with an ice-cold glass of whole milk.” An uncrustable PB&J with extra crunchy Jiff peanut butter and with a glass of cold milk would be perfect on a hot summer morning on the golf course.

The type of jam was also a topic of discussion in the comments section. Fans suggested “grape jam,” “strawberry jam,” “orange marmalade,” and“raspberry jam.” There were a few who said they would prefer to have fluff instead of jelly, jam, or marmalade. A couple of followers wanted to add bacon to the mix, making it a peanut butter, bacon, & jelly sandwich. That sure sounds quite interesting.

What is your opinion on this? Would you like PB&J on the course?