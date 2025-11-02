Paige Spiranac Makes Honest Plea About Her Golf Game After Bad Shot Went Viral: ‘Not Helping…’

The Internet Invitational was absolutely entertaining and saw some amazing strokeplay throughout the three hours of action. Fans got to witness some big golf creators in action, like Grant Horvat, Luke Kwon, and the late Cody “Beef” Franke. One of the most dominant teams among them was that of Paige Spiranac & Roger Steele. The two stood out in their match and trashed their opponents. However, midway through the round, Steele put Spiranac in a tough spot that led to a bad stroke. And she tried her best to defend it.

In response to a video of her wedge on the par-4 sixth hole, Spiranac tweeted, “I do want it on record that I did hit a lot of great shots. This was definitely not one of them😂 not helping the I suck at golf narrative.” Indeed, she was outstanding throughout the day. Spiranac and Steele absolutely annihilated their opponents 2 & 1.

However, when it comes to the wedge shot, it was Steele’s second shot that got stuck in the tall grass, which made life difficult for Spiranac. Far from her time as a pro golfer, she didn’t anticipate that she would hit the ball so well. Paige made a perfect connection and ended up overshooting the ball. Instead of traveling 67 yards, it went around 90 yards on the walkway and rolled into the water in the path that followed. That is what prompted her to share the tweet.

Either way, Paige Spiranac’s mistake didn’t have any drastic effect on the result. Their team still ended up winning the match. But was it enough to help their squad win the Internet Invitational? Let’s take a look at the result.

Did Paige Spiranac’s team win the Internet Invitational 2025?

The competition was intense as twenty-four teams of two competed with each other in the Ozarks. They were divided into two teams, with Paige Spiranac representing Team Orange. On the other side it was Team Pink, which featured Wesley Bryan, Luke Kwon, and other golf content creators. The tournament was played for a purse value of $1 million and was broadcast live on YouTube.

Team Pink was spectacular as they had many great stars and former pros like Bryan. And they fought hard till the very end and got very close to beating the orange side. However, Spiranac’s Team Orange proved to be a little too tough an opposition for them to overcome in the end. With a few solid performances by pairings like Paige Spiranac & Roger Steele, they have enough points to beat their opponents and take home the maximum prize money from the $1 million pool.