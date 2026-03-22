Paige Spiranac Reacts as Bryson DeChambeau Makes Powerful Statement 17 Days Before Masters

Despite his personal battles, Bryson DeChambeau has found incredible form with only 17 days left before his trip to Augusta National. He dominated the field in Singapore and repeated the feat in South Africa. That has gotten many excited about his chances of winning the 2026 Masters Tournament. And one of them is Paige Spiranac, who has picked her favorite for the first major of the season.

In response to a post celebrating DeChambeau’s win, Spiranac tweeted, “I think we might see Bryson wearing a green jacket very soon.”

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DeChambeau’s last two attempts on Augusta National were quite promising. He got a T6 finish in 2024 as he watched Scottie Scheffler win the title. And Rory McIlroy took his revenge for Pinehurst by beating the Crushers GC captain for the Green Jacket in 2025.

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Interestingly, in either of those seasons, he didn’t find as much success in LIV Golf as he did this year. His best finish in the PIF-funded league in 2024 and 2025 before the Masters Tournament was a fourth place in LIV Golf Jeddah.

This season, he began his great run in Adelaide, grabbing a T3. Then DeChambeau ended up winning in Singapore and South Africa in consecutive weeks. This was the last LVI Golf event before the 2026 Masters Tournament. So he will have a lot of time on his hands to catch a break and then focus on keeping his rhythm going.

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Interestingly, Spriranac became a fan of DeChambeau recently. In fact, she also confessed that the Crushers GC captain’s perception changed over time. She used to be a hater, but now she is publicly supporting him to win the Masters Tournament this year.

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Interestingly, DeChambeau and Spiranac have had the chance to connect on the course. That may have helped with the transition.

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Paige Spiranac has a change of heart about Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau was no stranger to hate from the golf community until the last few years. His second U.S. Open win, coupled with the iconic collaboration with Donald Trump, helped change that. Nearly two years later, she has turned into a supporter now.

Spiranac confessed, “I was Bryson’s biggest hater. I’ve publicly trolled him in the past, but in person, he was nothing but kind, funny, and self-deprecating.”

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Going from that, now cheering for him to win the Masters, Spiranac has certainly come a long way. But she’s also a supporter of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, and other promising candidates. We will have to wait and see who among them will win this year.