Paige Spiranac’s Stern Advice to Rival Golf Influencer Speaks Volumes

As a golf influencer, Paige Spiranac has reached the epitome of content creation. Whether it’s creating golf content, fashion tips, or any random content, she is able to draw the viewers. And she always had the knack for it, even when she was starting out. That’s what inspired Tisha Alyn.

In the latest episode of The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts and Tisha Alyn, she told Roberts, “We had played together as kids. She was always a great golfer. As a professional, it was my first tournament when I played with her.”

Alyn made her professional debut in the Cactus Tour. She played the Arizona Women’s Open in 2015 alongside Spiranac, where the duo was paired together for all three rounds. While she was focused on her own debut, she did notice something peculiar about her playing partner.

“She was awfully quiet. I think she was already getting a lot of hate. She was sponsored by Callaway at the time. She was the epitome of social media and golf. People can say what they want about her. But she created a road map that you can make a career out of. How you get from point A to point B is up to you. But it’s doable.”

Spiranac had already started her transition into a golf influencer by then. And she was still unsure about where she stands in her career. After all, her dream of becoming a professional golfer was dying. And she deeply regretted it. In a recent confession on Instagram, she also admitted that she felt like a “loser.”

Despite that, Spiranac was an inspiration to the host of The Big Swing. In fact, Alyn stated that the golf diva encouraged her to post more. That’s how she started going viral.

But Sprianac’s journey from a professional golfer to influencer wasn’t as simple as Alyn portrays it.

Paige Spiranac’s tough journey to becoming a golf influencer

Turning down golf and accepting a career as an influencer wasn’t easy. Especially in an age when content creation wasn’t as popular as it is today. And YouTube golf was still an unknown territory back in 2015-16.

She was determined to find a breakthrough as a pro golfer. Spiranac admitted that she was a total “headcase”. So, giving up all that gave her anxiety. However, she had a lot of support during her big life decision, especially from her mom.

In fact, Spriranac admitted that her mom is also her photographer. All her pictures that are not selfies are usually taken by her mom, Annette. While she still feels misunderstood, she is able to sustain her career. With the success Spiranac has had, there is no reason she has to quit anymore.