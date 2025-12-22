Paige Spiranac Shares Her Mom’s Honest Views on Controversial Career Decisions

Paige Spiranac has built a social media and content creation empire. It’s not us saying it, but My Golf Spy claimed it in one of their articles by Sean Fairholm. The golf diva has experimented with a variety of golf content for many years. But it’s now that we have learned that she also had her mom, Annette, helping her out with a lot of her work.

That’s what Spiranac told Kenny Mayne on a SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio podcast. When asked if she was working with a team to pull off such great work, she said, “It’s a team of one, potentially two. I do everything myself. Most of the pictures that you see are shot selfie style. But my mom helps me out with a lot of stuff that I do.”

As fans must have observed, a lot of Spiranac’s content is shot indoors, where she gives tips on golf or discusses trending topics. She can use her tripod for it. Many of her pictures during events and at other venues are also shot as selfies. So she doesn’t have to rely on others to create content.

However, when she does require assistance, Spiranac’s mom tags along with her to shoot the content. This must usually occur when she acts as a host for golf tournaments or needs good pictures on iconic courses. Her mom must have accompanied her to the Grass League event in May 2025 when Spiranac acted as a correspondent.

Other than that, she also mentioned that her mother has shot her first calendar and a lot of her content. Interestingly, Spiranac mentioned how some people always tell her how “your parents would be so disappointed in you. And I’m like, ‘My mom shot this one’.” But she did mention that it’s all about how comfortable she is with the process, and there is no one better to make her feel that way than her mom.

It’s evident that Paige Spiranac is quite close to her mom, Annette. And she has often spoken fondly about her.

How close are Paige Spiranac and Annette?

Paige Spiranac has never shied away from speaking about her relationship with her mom, Annette. That shows that they share a great relationship. Especially considering all the beautiful memories she has shared about her childhood with her.

In a social media post on Mother’s Day in May 2024, Spiranac called her mother her best friend. She has talked about how her mom was a ballerina and a model, and she also shares funny stories from her childhood that involved her. However, the most important phase in her life when she received support from her mom was in 2015.

As she was transitioning from an amateur golfer to a pro, she also happened to go viral for her content. At least that’s what she said in an interview with Gary Williams in a 5 Clubs podcast back in February 2025. Spiranac found it difficult to manage both sides of her life back then. That’s when Annette stood by her daughter and helped her make the tough choices. And once it was time for Paige Spiranac to decide which path to take, she had the complete backing of her mother.