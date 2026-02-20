Paige Spiranac Shares Her ‘Ultimate Golf Thirst Trap’ & It’s Not What Anyone Expected

Paige Spiranac works on the floor interviewing Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players for Inside Edition at the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, February 6, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12th, 2023. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20230206122 JOHNxANGELILLO

Paige Spiranac works on the floor interviewing Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players for Inside Edition at the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, February 6, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12th, 2023. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20230206122 JOHNxANGELILLO

Being the biggest influencer in golf, Paige Spiranac certainly knows what drives the community. She has been a full-time golf content creator for about a decade now. And during this time, the golf diva has managed to attract millions of fans to watch her content. So when she says she understands what ‘PGA Thirst Traps’ are, you better believe it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, no one would have expected her to pick Arnold Palmer in his iconic canary yellow pants and navy polos as one of them. But Spiranac thought otherwise when Wells Adams from the Vanity Index Podcast asked her if the King fit the description.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There has never been someone who has looked better on the golf course. The outfit’s great. He looks great. I mean, that is the ultimate golf thirst trap right there,” Spiranac told Adams.

When asked about the specific choice of pant color Palmer wore, she replied, “I love it,” still gazing at Palmer’s outfit. Notably, the picture itself is one of the most iconic photos of the King from his prime. He wore the same combination of colors a few times in his career, making it quite iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was so good that even Adams wondered if he could pull it off. Spiranac didn’t react positively to that.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But she did state, “I feel like Billy Horschel kind of gives Arnie vibes.”

That received a positive reaction from both the hosts, as Horschel is known to have a stylish personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being sponsored by Ralph Lauren, Horschel has been seen donning great outfits on the course often. In fact, the 39-year-old also pulled off Palmer’s iconic yellow and navy combination during a TGL finals back in March 2025. And fans absolutely loved it. The fact that Horschel & Co. won the match and the season title only adds to the celebration.

Imago Historic archival images of Golf Arnold Palmer in 1963 Arnold Palmer, known affectionately as The King, was one of golfs most charismatic and influential figures. His aggressive playing style, magnetic personality, and role in popularizing golf worldwide made him a beloved icon. Major Championships Won 7 total: Masters Tournament 4 wins 1958, 1960, 1962, 1964 U.S. Open 1 win 1960 The Open Championship 2 wins 1961, 1962 PGA, Golf Herren Tour Wins: 62 Helped popularize golf in the television age with his exciting style and friendly demeanor. Copyright: xMarkxNewcombex

But he’s not the only one who has pulled off the outfit. Someone else copied the same attire a few years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy recreates Iconic Outfit at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy may not have the accolades or legacy of Arnold Palmer yet. But he certainly has the physique to match the King. So when he stepped onto the Bay Hill Club in 2019, he showed it off by wearing the same outfit as Palmer.

ADVERTISEMENT

As reported by Golf Digest, the Irishman was seen wearing canary yellow pants and a navy blue polo in the first round of the event. That didn’t help him replicate Palmer’s performance, as he shot an even par on Thursday. It proved to be detrimental to McIlroy’s chances of winning the event that year.

He finished the tournament at T6, four strokes shy of the top of the leaderboard, not the result that he would have hoped for.